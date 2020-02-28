Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
I am trying to make a direct Ethernet connection between a Win 10 laptop and one running Mint so I can test some cables using LAN Speed Test. I have Mint set to Link Local and I have created a shared folder to write to. I have also tried to set the Windows IPv4 IP address to the one displayed by Mint IFCONFIG but I can't get windows to see the Linux computer. My networking skills are pretty limited and I also don't know much about Linux so I am kind of out of my depth here. I have been searching on-line but I can't figure out why the computers won't connect. I'm sure it is just something simple and obvious that I am missing but if anyone knows the secret I would be grateful for some help. Thanks in advance.

 

 




I don't think there is ever a bad time to talk about how absurd war is, how old men make decisions and young people die. - George Clooney
 

Are you running Samba on Mint? Make sure it’s not running SMB1, the vulnerable version that MS has now disallowed.

sudo vi /etc/samba/smb.conf

min protocol = SMB2

(Or simplified)

protocol = SMB2

then restart the service

sudo systemctl restart smb.service

or

sudo systemctl restart smbd.service




