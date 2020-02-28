I am trying to make a direct Ethernet connection between a Win 10 laptop and one running Mint so I can test some cables using LAN Speed Test. I have Mint set to Link Local and I have created a shared folder to write to. I have also tried to set the Windows IPv4 IP address to the one displayed by Mint IFCONFIG but I can't get windows to see the Linux computer. My networking skills are pretty limited and I also don't know much about Linux so I am kind of out of my depth here. I have been searching on-line but I can't figure out why the computers won't connect. I'm sure it is just something simple and obvious that I am missing but if anyone knows the secret I would be grateful for some help. Thanks in advance.