

There are Powerline kits that terminate with a WiFi AP. Pure Powerline though is aptly named because it uses your power cabling as a data line. So it looks like you purchased the Belmont version not the Kingswood which includes WiFi.



You can though, plug a WiFi AP into the Powerline box where it terminates. Use the Ethernet port to pass data & the 230v socket to power up. That system works well -considering its limitations, certainly better than one of those dreadful WiFi extenders.







