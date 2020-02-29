Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
LAN (ethernet/Wifi/routers/Bluetooth)Powerline kit is not wifi extender


7 posts

Wannabe Geek


#268122 29-Feb-2020 15:04
just bought D-link AV2 2000 power line kit

 

it does give me required speed on connecting LAN, but did not improve wifi signal.

 

Am i missing something or got a wrong product ?

'That VDSL Cat'
11731 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Spark
Subscriber

  #2429311 29-Feb-2020 15:33
Wrong product for what you intend it to do.

 

 

 

be a perfect product for using with something such as the spark smart mesh if the wireless backhaul was a little weak where you wanted it though.




#include <std_disclaimer>

 

Any comments made are personal opinion and do not reflect directly on the position my current or past employers may have.

422 posts

Ultimate Geek

Subscriber

  #2429314 29-Feb-2020 15:44
There are Powerline kits that terminate with a WiFi AP. Pure Powerline though is aptly named because it uses your power cabling as a data line. So it looks like you purchased the Belmont version not the Kingswood which includes WiFi.

You can though, plug a WiFi AP into the Powerline box where it terminates. Use the Ethernet port to pass data & the 230v socket to power up. That system works well -considering its limitations, certainly better than one of those dreadful WiFi extenders.




Megabyte - so geek it megahertz

