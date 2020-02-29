just bought D-link AV2 2000 power line kit
it does give me required speed on connecting LAN, but did not improve wifi signal.
Am i missing something or got a wrong product ?
Wrong product for what you intend it to do.
be a perfect product for using with something such as the spark smart mesh if the wireless backhaul was a little weak where you wanted it though.
#include <std_disclaimer>
Any comments made are personal opinion and do not reflect directly on the position my current or past employers may have.
Megabyte - so geek it megahertz