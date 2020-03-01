Hi Team,

Clearly new here so please go easy XD

I'm on Vodafone Fibre with one of those horrible Ultra Hub's... I've been struggling for a long time trying to get it to work well with Google WiFi to which VF support has been a bit of a joke (Didn't expect much).

Following members advice on this page I decided to pick up Huawei HG659 (Vodafone branded) as I believe they work better with other Routers and can customize more settings on it.

My question is:

What settings do I need to change exactly so my Google WiFi can handle the wireless side (But I can still use the Ethernet ports on the HG659)?

My network at home is a disaster at the moment with this Ultra Hub... And I'm just not quite tech savvy enough dive into the 'nitty gritty' of the settings on these things.

Thanks in advance guys - Love the site and the advice I get from here.

Al.