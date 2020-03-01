Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Setting Up HG659 as modem to replace my Vodafone Ultra Hub


4 posts

Wannabe Geek


#268132 1-Mar-2020 14:02
Hi Team,

 

Clearly new here so please go easy XD

 

I'm on Vodafone Fibre with one of those horrible Ultra Hub's... I've been struggling for a long time trying to get it to work well with Google WiFi to which VF support has been a bit of a joke (Didn't expect much).

 

Following members advice on this page I decided to pick up Huawei HG659 (Vodafone branded) as I believe they work better with other Routers and can customize more settings on it.

 

My question is:

 

What settings do I need to change exactly so my Google WiFi can handle the wireless side (But I can still use the Ethernet ports on the HG659)?

 

 

 

My network at home is a disaster at the moment with this Ultra Hub... And I'm just not quite tech savvy enough dive into the 'nitty gritty' of the settings on these things.

 

 

 

Thanks in advance guys - Love the site and the advice I get from here.

 

Al.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2440 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2429596 1-Mar-2020 14:07
Turn off the wifi on the HG659.




Spark FibreMAX using Mikrotik CCR1009-8G-1S-1S+. Apple TV 4, Apple TV 4K, iPad Air 1, iPhone 6s, VodaTV Gen 2. If it doesn't move then its data cabled.



4 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2429597 1-Mar-2020 14:10
Please tell me it isn't that simple? 😂

 
 
 
 


28705 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Biddle Corp
Lifetime subscriber

  #2429603 1-Mar-2020 14:28
The solution for your VF Homehub is also the same. Turn off the WiFi on the Homehub.

 

 



4 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2429610 1-Mar-2020 14:43
I tried turning off the WiFi on the Ultra Hub however the problem I have is devices plugged into the VF Hub have access to the internet but no ability to see them on the WiFi network... And devices plugged into the Google WiFi are seen internally on the network but have no ability to communicate externally.

 

If I try put the Google WiFi into Bridge mode (which I don't) as a fix to make both work together the Google WiFi randomly loses access to the internet. 🤷‍♂️

28705 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Biddle Corp
Lifetime subscriber

  #2429619 1-Mar-2020 14:54
One person supports this post
If you want L2 / L3 connectivity between local LAN devices on your VF router and WiFi devices on your Google WiFi it must be in bridge mode. In "normal" mode Google WiFi acts as a 2nd router and you end up with devices connected to Google WiFi with their own subnet behind another NAT layer so connectivity isn't possible.

 

I'm not a huge fan of Google WiFi, it's not a great solution, nor a great product in general.

 

The recommended setup is for it to be your primary router, ie it replaces your VF router, and in bridge mode it used to have some fairly major limitations but it's been a long time I've looked at one to see the current state, simply because I have no need because it's not something I'd ever recommend.

 

 

 

 



4 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2429623 1-Mar-2020 15:00
Yeah I've had it for years and it solved the problem I had with poor jack placement and not having to run dreaded extenders back in the day.

 

Appreciate nowadays some much better solutions!

 

I tried to take the Ultra Hub out completely however I don't think the Google WiFi is capable of being the primary device without some form of Modem in between.

 

Perhaps using the HG659 instead of the Ultra Hub with Google WiFi in Bridge mode might solve the issue with the "Connected, no internet access" issue I kept suffering when I tried previously.

 

Edit: Also, You're right... It still has plenty of limitations in Bridge mode sadly!

