Hi all,

My ISP is 2Degrees and due to their CGNAT implementation, I have opted to get a Static IP from them.

Every few days (2-5 approximately) my ERX will lose internet connection, and when I log onto the ERX portal, the PPPoe interface shows as disconnected with no IP assigned to it.

All I have to do is restart the ERX and it will work fine again.

Does anyone know what the cause of this might be and if there is anything I can do to not have to reset the ERX every few days?



Appreciate any help!