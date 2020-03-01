Hi there

 

I am with Spark, on Fibre Broadband, Using standard SPARK HG659b router. And Synology NAS 415play. 

 

Firmware on router: V100R001C227B022

 

NAS is fully up to date. 

 

I have in the recent past (a few months ago) had no issues connecting to the NAS from outside the LAN on: 

 

port 5001  to access the NAS Diskstation Manager 

 

port 1194 for VPN

 

port (non-standard #) for SFTP

 

I have not changed anything in recent times. But I can no longer access any of the above. 

 

I have checked the port forwarding rules in the router, and they all look good to me. No apparent change. 

 

I have checked the firewall in the NAS, and that also looks good to me. No apparent change. 

 

I restarted both the router and the NAS

 

As far as I can tell, I should be able to connect, but I can't. 

 

[edit] I can connect via the Synology "quickconnect.to/quickconnectID", which I believe uses 80, 443, and/or 8888. 

 

I don't know enough to understand where the block might be happening.  Any ideas how I can work out where the problem might be happening? 

 

Thanks