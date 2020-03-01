Hi there

I am with Spark, on Fibre Broadband, Using standard SPARK HG659b router. And Synology NAS 415play.

Firmware on router: V100R001C227B022

NAS is fully up to date.

I have in the recent past (a few months ago) had no issues connecting to the NAS from outside the LAN on:

port 5001 to access the NAS Diskstation Manager

port 1194 for VPN

port (non-standard #) for SFTP

I have not changed anything in recent times. But I can no longer access any of the above.

I have checked the port forwarding rules in the router, and they all look good to me. No apparent change.

I have checked the firewall in the NAS, and that also looks good to me. No apparent change.

I restarted both the router and the NAS

As far as I can tell, I should be able to connect, but I can't.

[edit] I can connect via the Synology "quickconnect.to/quickconnectID", which I believe uses 80, 443, and/or 8888.

I don't know enough to understand where the block might be happening. Any ideas how I can work out where the problem might be happening?





Thanks