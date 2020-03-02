I need to replace my PoE switch which has died.

My dilemma is really around active vs passive cooling - my general impression is that passive cooling products are usually overly optimistic and likely to die sooner than actively cooled systems.

I've got a unifi setup at home, so keen to stick with their line of products.

I'm comparing the passively cooled USW-24-POE Gen 2 vs the USW-Pro-24-POE Gen 2. For my needs, the difference is no fan vs fan (and to a lesser degree power output). I'm pretty sure that 120W from the home model would be enough for my needs, however 22.5 dB fan noise from the pro would be fine if it'll help keep the system cooler.

It needs to power:

3x Unifi cameras

2x UAP-AC-pro access points

2x UAP-IW-HD access points

Yealink WP52 base station.

So, is anyone using the passively cooled USW-24-POE Gen 2? How hot does it get (ideally under a similar load), and what's the airflow like around your setup?

The pro has a max power output of 450w, vs 120w for the non-pro model. Is heat production likely to be the same if using the USW-Pro-24-POE Gen 2 for the same given load?

I'm leaning towards the pro model, but wonder if I'm over calling it.

The device will sit in a rack with approx 1" space above it (with a non-POE switch) and 2" below. The rack is in a cupboard which gets up to about 30-35 deg in summer. The cupboard door stays open to aid with airflow, and there's an extractor fan at the top of the cupboard to vent heat, but that fan is noisier than a jet engine so I'd prefer not to use it if I can avoid it.