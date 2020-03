I have line of sight from the top of a mountain in Kamo, over Whangarei, to an address near Onerahi Airport where I'm looking to beam a UFB connection from.

Based on Ubiquiti AirLink stats does this looks feasible with 2x Ubiquiti LiteBeam 5AC LR or do I need to make more allowance for noise floor of Whangarei / Onerahi Airport (anyone happen to have any measurements?), cloud / rain etc?