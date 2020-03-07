Before you answer - while Chorus are completing a trial of 10Gigabit Internet I know that while the majority of us are at 1Gig or slower internet speed....it's not uncommon for us to run a NAS for secure storage of our files, and large 4K or 8K video grow to a pretty large size. Suffice to say some people move a lot of data around their local networks, independent of the speed things arrive from the Internet.

It seems the latest broadband routers are offering us mesh, integrating with smart devices, and other cool new offerings - but I can't find any which offer anything faster than Gigabit ports (and none offer port aggregation) for our wired networks....which has been available for about 20 years now.

Is it pretty much a given that if you want to run 2.5/5/10 Gigabit local networks you are going to have to go with a separate switch for your network and use your broadband router just for Wifi and to connect to your internet? I know the cost of 10Gig hasn't come down much and most people are probably concerned about maximising their beam-formed wi-fi speeds and range for wireless devices - I'm just a little surprised that some of the most-expensive gaming routers haven't made the jump past gigabit yet....as it is convenient to just have the one device.