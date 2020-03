I'm trying to setup an old Fritzbox 7490 as an access point, however i can't access the fritzbox user interface page.

Trying to connect to http://fritz.box & 192.168.178.1 both fail.

Attempting to connect to the emergency IP - 169.254.1.1 as listed here times out.

Using the recovery tool from here, auto aborts as it finds a custom ISP config file.

I've tried the above on two different consumpters, to no avail.

Has anyone else run into these issues? or have any other ideas i can try?