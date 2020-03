Hi I am Jason and you might remember me from such threads as I cannot afford 10 gigabit and and why does my cable not have an rj 45 connection on the end.

The board that I am using for my unraid server has a 2.5 Gigabit port in it and I have been having a bit of a look around for some switches that don't also contain 10gig ports.

Anybody know of any base switches for 2.5 gig that are not costing an arm and a leg.