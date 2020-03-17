Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsLAN (ethernet/Wifi/routers/Bluetooth)Upload speed packet loss and ISP is saying its not on their side, Ive tried troubleshooting everything I could think of.


2 posts

Wannabe Geek


#268390 17-Mar-2020 09:53
Send private message quote this post

I've been dealing with issues with my internet for the past 2 months and I've called my ISP (Vodafone) around 15+ times, they are telling me the issue is not on their side and that they haven't been seeing any packet loss or ping spikes to my modem and that their line is "clear", The most my ISP has done is changed a few settings on the line going into my house and changed some settings on my modem Im on a Huwaei HG658C Modem Currently and I live in Ireland.

 

Okay so basically my issue is , I get packet loss and ping spikes at random times during the day. Im a competitive gamer so any sort of interruptions are really frustrating. Let me go into detail of the issue, my ping starts spiking to around 150-250 in fortnite and I get packet loss on my upload speed, during this time my friends also cannot hear me on discord, but I can hear them and I can also browse the internet, so its obviously an issue with the upload speed if I can hear them clearly but they cant hear me, These ping spikes usually last anywhere from 10-35 seconds.

 

This is what my internet set up looks like at the moment

 

https://imgur.com/TqITAjo

 

I have spent a lot of time troubleshooting the issue so any help at all is extremely appreciated , I have typed up a google docs file and attached images of ping plotter results on two different computers,and I explain everything , once again any advice is appreciated

 

https://docs.google.com/document/d/13IEgmN-mBVLUcX9OtQi5HCfPpFtU2yxUkbVCpTQCqBs/edit?usp=sharing

Create new topic
813 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2439788 17-Mar-2020 10:08
Send private message quote this post

Might be a little tricky to help a lot from NZ but we can go over basics.

 

Have you tried a different router at any stage through your troubleshooting? Have you disconnected everything except your PC to see if the issues still occur? I assume you are on a VDSL connection? 



2 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2439794 17-Mar-2020 10:13
Send private message quote this post

yes Im on a VDSL2 connection , these are my modem stats : https://imgur.com/a/2mWCxNn

 

And I bought a HG659 modem a week ago and still had the exact same issues with it, also I did tests where I brought my pc downstairs beside the modem and connected it through ethernet with nothing else connected and I still got the same type of lag

Create new topic



Twitter and LinkedIn »



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when new discussions are posted in our forums:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when news items and blogs are posted in our frontpage:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when tech item prices are listed in our price comparison site:





News »

Spark Sport opens its platform up to all New Zealanders at no charge
Posted 17-Mar-2020 10:04

Spark launches 5G Starter Fund
Posted 8-Mar-2020 19:19

TRENDnet launches high-performance WiFi Mesh Router System
Posted 5-Mar-2020 08:48

Sony boosts full-frame lens line-up with introduction of FE 20mm F1.8 G large-aperture ultra-wide-angle prime Lens
Posted 5-Mar-2020 08:44

Vector and Spark teamed up on smart metering initiative
Posted 5-Mar-2020 08:42

Schneider Electric launches new PDL Pro Series designed specifically for the commercial building market
Posted 5-Mar-2020 08:39

Kiwi app Pedigree DentaStix Studios uses pet images to counter impact of negative social media Content
Posted 5-Mar-2020 08:32

Samsung expands to New Zealand in 5G Networks Deal with Spark
Posted 5-Mar-2020 08:17

New Vodafone mobile data plans with unlimited data
Posted 26-Feb-2020 06:55

Vodafone launches innovation initiatives to help businesses use 5G
Posted 26-Feb-2020 05:00

Ultimate Ears HYPERBOOM brings massive sound and extreme bass
Posted 25-Feb-2020 09:00

Withings launches three new devices to help monitor heart health from home
Posted 13-Feb-2020 20:05

Auckland start-up Yourcar matches new car buyers with dealerships
Posted 13-Feb-2020 18:05

School gardens go high tech to teach kids the importance of technology
Posted 13-Feb-2020 11:10

Malwarebytes finds Mac threats outpace Windows for the first time
Posted 13-Feb-2020 08:01


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.