I've been dealing with issues with my internet for the past 2 months and I've called my ISP (Vodafone) around 15+ times, they are telling me the issue is not on their side and that they haven't been seeing any packet loss or ping spikes to my modem and that their line is "clear", The most my ISP has done is changed a few settings on the line going into my house and changed some settings on my modem Im on a Huwaei HG658C Modem Currently and I live in Ireland.

Okay so basically my issue is , I get packet loss and ping spikes at random times during the day. Im a competitive gamer so any sort of interruptions are really frustrating. Let me go into detail of the issue, my ping starts spiking to around 150-250 in fortnite and I get packet loss on my upload speed, during this time my friends also cannot hear me on discord, but I can hear them and I can also browse the internet, so its obviously an issue with the upload speed if I can hear them clearly but they cant hear me, These ping spikes usually last anywhere from 10-35 seconds.

This is what my internet set up looks like at the moment

https://imgur.com/TqITAjo

I have spent a lot of time troubleshooting the issue so any help at all is extremely appreciated , I have typed up a google docs file and attached images of ping plotter results on two different computers,and I explain everything , once again any advice is appreciated

https://docs.google.com/document/d/13IEgmN-mBVLUcX9OtQi5HCfPpFtU2yxUkbVCpTQCqBs/edit?usp=sharing