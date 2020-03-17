Guys, although this 'ere forum calls me a Master Geek, the label couldn't be further from the truth, I'm a luddite.

My home network is fibre (Chorus), provided by Slingshot (100mps unlimited), Slingshot router, but wifi is distributed by a Google Wifi 3 box setup. Forgive me if I'm muddling jargon in that description.

Sometimes it hums ... >100mps ethernet and around 60+ wifi. Sometimes it just hangs and does nothing, and that includes through a (fairly new) Win10 PC and an old (2014) iMac both ethernet connected into the router's LAN ports (as is the printer). The household (my family) has a flock of devices using the wifi ... laptops, tablets, phones, 2x Apple TVs, an Amazon Echo, etc.

Over a few beers about a year ago a mate of mine told me I should set static addresses for the key items, like say the PC, the iMac, the Apple TVs and leave the other devices to fight it out via DHCP.

He went on to tell me which sector of addresses I should use ... as I heard it more-or-less partitioning what the router (or it the Google wifi in this case?) is serving up.

The impression I got is that there's a better/broader end of the spectrum and to use that for critical devices.

It all made sense at the time, but as I say, over a few bevvies - I can't remember any of it.

Is this correct? I should do something like this? If so, how? Is there a good guide? Perhaps a thread here?

Cheers and thanks folks, Don