Guys, although this 'ere forum calls me a Master Geek, the label couldn't be further from the truth, I'm a luddite.

 

My home network is fibre (Chorus), provided by Slingshot (100mps unlimited), Slingshot router, but wifi is distributed by a Google Wifi 3 box setup. Forgive me if I'm muddling jargon in that description.

 

Sometimes it hums ... >100mps ethernet and around 60+ wifi. Sometimes it just hangs and does nothing, and that includes through a (fairly new) Win10 PC and an old (2014) iMac both ethernet connected into the router's LAN ports (as is the printer). The household (my family) has a flock of devices using the wifi ... laptops, tablets, phones, 2x Apple TVs, an Amazon Echo, etc.

 

Over a few beers about a year ago a mate of mine told me I should set static addresses for the key items, like say the PC, the iMac, the Apple TVs and leave the other devices to fight it out via DHCP. 

 

He went on to tell me which sector of addresses I should use ... as I heard it more-or-less partitioning what the router (or it the Google wifi in this case?) is serving up. 

 

The impression I got is that there's a better/broader end of the spectrum and to use that for critical devices.

 

It all made sense at the time, but as I say, over a few bevvies - I can't remember any of it.

 

Is this correct? I should do something like this? If so, how? Is there a good guide? Perhaps a thread here?

 

Cheers and thanks folks, Don

It's happy days just at the moment. I just ran Ookla speedtest and the wifi ran at 105mbps download (20.7 upload) on my iPhone 7

 

But I know that won't last

Using static addressing on your network won't make your Internet any faster. It may help with browsing local resources, but only finding them, not accessing them.

 

Regarding partitioning, he may be referring to separating your wired and wireless traffic so that broadcast data isn't slowing things down. There may be a performance benefit from doing so, but unless you're generating a lot of broadcast traffic, it probably won't.

 

I do give important devices static IPs (they are statically assigned via DHCP), but only because it's easier for me to find them that way - I use IPs for everything internally.

 
 
 
 


As pointed out static IP addresses won't make any difference to speed.. And in a normal Google WiFi setup it's acting as a router anyway so NATing devices behind it with their own IP range.

 

 

Are you using the Google Wifi in a mesh configuration (i.e. single SSID and you can move between access points without dropping)? If so you will be doing double NAT (once at the Slingshot Router and again on the Google Wifi).

 

Alternately, if you are not running them as a mesh that is also bad, as you may have devices fighting over which Wifi access point to connect to.

 

My suggestion would be to switch to an ISP that doesn't require VLAN10 tagging and cut the ISP supplied router out of the equation. Or go with a different mesh Wifi solution that either doesn't require being the gateway, or if it does, supports VLAN10 tagging.

 

Static IP addresses won't help the situation much, if at all

 

 









Thanks guys

 

It's not about speed ... it's about access.

 

My problem is sometimes key devices (esp the PC & iMac that my partner and I use) simply hanging and doing nothing. The blue wheels of death.

 

I have this feeling it's a bout a fight for resource ... but I may be wrong on that.

 

And that was the argument my mate had for static addressing and banning the wifi devices from those addresses.

 

 



gbwelly:

 

Are you using the Google Wifi in a mesh configuration (i.e. single SSID and you can move between access points without dropping)? If so you will be doing double NAT (once at the Slingshot Router and again on the Google Wifi).

 

Alternately, if you are not running them as a mesh that is also bad, as you may have devices fighting over which Wifi access point to connect to.

 

My suggestion would be to switch to an ISP that doesn't require VLAN10 tagging and cut the ISP supplied router out of the equation. Or go with a different mesh Wifi solution that either doesn't require being the gateway, or if it does, supports VLAN10 tagging.

 

Static IP addresses won't help the situation much, if at all

 

 

Yes it's a mesh configuration.

 

What's this double NAT business and could that have the contention-like effect we experience? Seemingly randomly.

 

cheers D



OK so I googled double NAT "two routers -- each with their own private Wi-Fi network"

 

In the slingshot settings i have turned wifi off for the slingshot router. They give you a control panel to do this. My wifi is provided by Google WIFI.

 

Does this not eliminate the issue?

