Bought a shiny new Amplifi HD as the Fritizbox was groaning under the weight of all our devices.



I have updated firmware etc and it works great off the back of the Fritizbox but if I try to plug it straight into the ONT and put the Fritbox away it refuses to connect to the internet



I have the username and password in, set to PPoE, set VLAN ID to 10 and IPV6 is on.



Still nothing - won't get an IP.



Any ideas gurus?