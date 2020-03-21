Hi, so those terminations are pretty rough, but will probably work, the green pair of the third on top row looks like its not punched down. I personally would have someone redo them, not the guy that did them orginally.

Anyway, as each room only has one outlet, you will need to either leave your router in the cabinet, which I suspect will give you poor wifi in the rest of the house and use patch leads to connect the yellow lan ports of the router to various rooms. In the room where your TV/Sky/PS4 is you can get a small switch to then allow you to connect all of them.

Other alternative is to place your router in the lounge with the TV, then connect Sky/PS4 direct to that, if you want to deliver internet to other rooms then you will need to either split the cable with a pair of these and put the WAN connection from the ONT to the router in the lounge on one leg and return the LAN to a small switch in the garage hub to distribute to other rooms, however this will limit speeds to 100/100 so if you have ordered a 950/450 plan you wont be able to utilise it.

The other option is to get a couple of managed switches (around $50ea) and transport vlan10 to the lounge to your router and the LAN back to the garage hub on the native vlan, this will give you Gig speeds, although traffic going to other rooms will share that Gig.

My guess is currently you only want your Lounge setup to go, so just plug the cable from the ONT into one of the black part panel outlets going to the lounge and plug your router in there