Hey everyone,

Am having issues with voice chat on two PS4s in the same house, have been trying to play Warzone and only one of us can chat, the other one there simply isnt any voice coming through from them (they can hear my voice perfectly)...we switched controllers, headsets everything and both work individually of each other but as soon as we a microphone is detected in one of them, then the other ceases to work. We can play the game perfectly fine, just cant talk to each other!

Doing some searching I think Ive narrowed it down to a NAT conflict in the network and tried all the suggestions to get it working...but no joy at all. Ive got a Netcomm NF15ACV (standard default given by ISP) which I suspect is a cheapie and the source of my problems.....

Has any one experienced the same issues or got any ideas how we can fix?