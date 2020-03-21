Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Multiple PS4's on the same network


3 posts

Wannabe Geek


#268476 21-Mar-2020 14:34
Hey everyone,

 

Am having issues with voice chat on two PS4s in the same house, have been trying to play Warzone and only one of us can chat, the other one there simply isnt any voice coming through from them (they can hear my voice perfectly)...we switched controllers, headsets everything and both work individually of each other but as soon as we a microphone is detected in one of them, then the other ceases to work.  We can play the game perfectly fine, just cant talk to each other!

 

Doing some searching I think Ive narrowed it down to a NAT conflict in the network and tried all the suggestions to get it working...but no joy at all.  Ive got a Netcomm NF15ACV (standard default given by ISP) which I suspect is a cheapie and the source of my problems.....

 

Has any one experienced the same issues or got any ideas how we can fix?

 

 

533 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2443043 21-Mar-2020 15:00
I had similar sorts of issues years ago with two Xboxes on the same network. To get them working property, I had to let them forward their own ports using UPnP, and enable NAT reflection ("hairpin NAT"). You should be aware there are some risks with using UPnP, and if you enable it, you ideally want to put some limits on the clients that are able to use it.

How do you your port forwarding set up currently?



3 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2443062 21-Mar-2020 15:34
at the moment theres nothing set up in port forwarding, just uPNP enabled

 
 
 
 


533 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2443072 21-Mar-2020 15:47
Unfortunately, I'm not sure there is going to be anything else you can do, beyond general things like checking you have the latest firmware. If there is a setting for NAT reflection/loopback/hairpin NAT, then you could make sure that is enabled. But, there may not be a setting on that model.



3 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2443074 21-Mar-2020 15:51
yeah i suspect it might not be possible with this router....im not against buying a new one that can do the job....any ideas on a make/model to look for?

 

 

533 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2443082 21-Mar-2020 16:01
There is a Geekzone router guide thread here, that you could take a look at: https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=66&topicid=197871.

I haven't had two Xboxes for quite a few years, so can't really comment on what handles multiple consoles well. It used to work well using Tomato firmware. It didn't work well with pfSense, which is what I use currently. From memory, it also didn't work very well with my Edgerouter X.

