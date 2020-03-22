Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsLAN (ethernet/Wifi/routers/Bluetooth)Any advantage to combined modem/router?

gzt



11158 posts

Uber Geek


#268491 22-Mar-2020 09:38
Send private message quote this post

I'm buying a new home WiFi/Ethernet router. I have a Spark 630b ISP modem serving that purpose.

The logical thing is connect 630b with WAN link to the new device. Easier for any ISP intervention required.

Unless there is an advantage to a late model combined modem/router device?

Edit: I have VDSL.

Create new topic
535 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2443537 22-Mar-2020 10:11
Send private message quote this post

Lack of clutter is the main advantage of having them combined. What are you trying to achieve with the upgrade?

7292 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2443539 22-Mar-2020 10:14
Send private message quote this post

If the 630b is providing you with all you need then why change. If however you want more features then purhaps consider using the 630b in bridge mode, and purchase an edgerouter or if you are game a Mikrotik. And for wireless look into better solutions like a couple of UniFi or similar devices that are placed strategically in the house to gain better coverage, and a seemless 2.4-5G single SSID

 

Cyril

 
 
 
 


'That VDSL Cat'
11830 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Spark
Subscriber

  #2443545 22-Mar-2020 10:24
Send private message quote this post

personally i'd resign and get the smart modem. overall the hg630 is actually a pretty solid device, but it's 100mbit ports and 2.4ghz wifi is kinda limiting these days.




#include <std_disclaimer>

 

Any comments made are personal opinion and do not reflect directly on the position my current or past employers may have.

 

Create new topic



Twitter and LinkedIn »



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when new discussions are posted in our forums:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when news items and blogs are posted in our frontpage:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when tech item prices are listed in our price comparison site:





News »

Ring introduces two new video doorbells and new pre-roll technology
Posted 17-Mar-2020 16:59

OPPO uncovers flagship Find X2 Pro smartphone
Posted 17-Mar-2020 16:54

D-Link COVR-2202 mesh Wi-Fi system now protected by McAfee
Posted 17-Mar-2020 16:00

Spark Sport opens its platform up to all New Zealanders at no charge
Posted 17-Mar-2020 10:04

Spark launches 5G Starter Fund
Posted 8-Mar-2020 19:19

TRENDnet launches high-performance WiFi Mesh Router System
Posted 5-Mar-2020 08:48

Sony boosts full-frame lens line-up with introduction of FE 20mm F1.8 G large-aperture ultra-wide-angle prime Lens
Posted 5-Mar-2020 08:44

Vector and Spark teamed up on smart metering initiative
Posted 5-Mar-2020 08:42

Schneider Electric launches new PDL Pro Series designed specifically for the commercial building market
Posted 5-Mar-2020 08:39

Kiwi app Pedigree DentaStix Studios uses pet images to counter impact of negative social media Content
Posted 5-Mar-2020 08:32

Samsung expands to New Zealand in 5G Networks Deal with Spark
Posted 5-Mar-2020 08:17

New Vodafone mobile data plans with unlimited data
Posted 26-Feb-2020 06:55

Vodafone launches innovation initiatives to help businesses use 5G
Posted 26-Feb-2020 05:00

Ultimate Ears HYPERBOOM brings massive sound and extreme bass
Posted 25-Feb-2020 09:00

Withings launches three new devices to help monitor heart health from home
Posted 13-Feb-2020 20:05


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.