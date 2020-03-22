The logical thing is connect 630b with WAN link to the new device. Easier for any ISP intervention required.
Unless there is an advantage to a late model combined modem/router device?
Edit: I have VDSL.
If the 630b is providing you with all you need then why change. If however you want more features then purhaps consider using the 630b in bridge mode, and purchase an edgerouter or if you are game a Mikrotik. And for wireless look into better solutions like a couple of UniFi or similar devices that are placed strategically in the house to gain better coverage, and a seemless 2.4-5G single SSID
Cyril
personally i'd resign and get the smart modem. overall the hg630 is actually a pretty solid device, but it's 100mbit ports and 2.4ghz wifi is kinda limiting these days.
