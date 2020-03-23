It's fine art her parents place who have fibre, I only have Ultra VDSL 20 down 10 up.
Is that the reason for it to be slow or do you think it's something else?
Tried a different cable, no different.
Any suggestions would be great. Thanks
is there possibly a different ISP involved here?
Fibre to VDSL generally will be about a 5ms difference, but depending on what your connection is like it could be upwards of 20ms. that's quite noticable on thin clients..
Are you both working for the same company?
It could be the company you're connecting to is experiencing congestion. I know the company I work for is.
