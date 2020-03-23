Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Thin client slow, but laptop intent speed fine







#268521 23-Mar-2020 20:22
So me and the gf are working from home, my laptop is working fine over wifi, her thin client is really slow over Ethernet.

It's fine art her parents place who have fibre, I only have Ultra VDSL 20 down 10 up.
Is that the reason for it to be slow or do you think it's something else?
Tried a different cable, no different.

Any suggestions would be great. Thanks










  #2444891 23-Mar-2020 20:31
is there possibly a different ISP involved here?

 

Fibre to VDSL generally will be about a 5ms difference, but depending on what your connection is like it could be upwards of 20ms. that's quite noticable on thin clients..









  #2444893 23-Mar-2020 20:34
Yeah both have different isp.

I have a static IP, would that be a problem?

My ping is 45, higher than usual.
Could torrents be an issue? Just remembered I have a couple

 
 
 
 











  #2444946 23-Mar-2020 21:03

Are you both working for the same company?

 

It could be the company you're connecting to is experiencing congestion. I know the company I work for is.









  #2444956 23-Mar-2020 21:18
Nope, 2 different companies.

Just seems really weird that mine is fine and hers isn't. That's why I thought it might have been the thin client. But then again, hers works fine at her parents house.

Hmm

