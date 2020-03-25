Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsLAN (ethernet/Wifi/routers/Bluetooth)Need help with Home Network setup


108 posts

Master Geek


#268543 25-Mar-2020 09:56
Send private message quote this post

Hey guys, I'm looking for the best way to set up my home network before we go into lock-down for at least the next four weeks.

 

Just a disclaimer that I'm not too familiar with home networking so please laymens terms it for me.

 

My two storey house has a garage cabinet that has the Chorus ONT and Ethernet cables routing to basically every room.

 

My current setup is: ONT to Spark supplied Modem Router in the same garage cabinet, with three of the Ethernet cables from the router to Living room upstairs, my room and a hardwired CCTV system.

 

The Living room is connected to an Amplifi HD Mesh Network, which I'm using to supply WiFi throughout the entire house. One repeater upstairs and one downstairs.

 

The Amplifi HD was actually from my old house and was optimal, but since I've moved to this new house I didn't want to spend anymore money on new equipment so used what I had.

 

But now some areas of the house aren't getting a strong WiFi signal so I want to try a better approach.

 

We have seven people all using multiple devices at once, so whatever solution has to be able to handle that.

 

 

 

From my limited research of networking, it seems the best way may be to set up separate access points in centralised locations in the house. I want to ask how I'd go about this and what APs people could recommend for me? Could I keep the same setup currently, but just replace the Amplifi HD with three different APs instead? Any suggestions would be greatly appreciated. Stay safe guys!

 

 

Create new topic



Stay home
7300 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2446059 25-Mar-2020 10:03
Send private message quote this post

Hi, so are there any rooms where there are more than one data outlet going back to the garage hub. Also I take it you just have the one Amplifi HD

 

Cyril

443 posts

Ultimate Geek

Subscriber

  #2446063 25-Mar-2020 10:15
Send private message quote this post

Amplifi HD rocks, it's as close as you'll get to Enterprise grade equipment without the price & complicated setup.

If you simply add another mesh point or two to your existing setup you'll strengthen your Wifi network everywhere.




Megabyte - so geek it megahertz

 
 
 
 


7300 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2446064 25-Mar-2020 10:19
Send private message quote this post

Hi, Agree with Brett, and ensure you connect both Amplif units to the hub via ethernet not via mesh

 

Cyril

661 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2446066 25-Mar-2020 10:21
Send private message quote this post

At this point, it will be more like what you can get your hands on!

 

Personally, I would be inclined to remove that wireless back-haul first since it sounds you already have a lot of wiring. Can you connect the repeater and Amplifi via ethernet?



108 posts

Master Geek


  #2446068 25-Mar-2020 10:23
Send private message quote this post

cyril7:

 

Hi, so are there any rooms where there are more than one data outlet going back to the garage hub. Also I take it you just have the one Amplifi HD

 

Cyril

 

 

No. Each room only has one data outlet.

 

Yes, I have the one Amplifi HD with it's two repeaters.

 

I don't mind purchasing more equipment. I would ideally like a strong connection in four places: Upstairs bedroom, Upstairs lounge, Downstairs lounge, and Downstairs bedroom.

 

Was thinking that I could buy a switch, that goes from ONT to the four rooms and then just set up APs at each room. But I've noticed I can't access the CCTV system through my own computer without it being plugged into the modem router, although it's still viewable from the closet monitor which I assume is hardwired. So I assume I need to keep it plugged into the modem router and keep that router in the garage cabinet?

 

 



108 posts

Master Geek


  #2446071 25-Mar-2020 10:26
Send private message quote this post

ShinyChrome:

 

At this point, it will be more like what you can get your hands on!

 

Personally, I would be inclined to remove that wireless back-haul first since it sounds you already have a lot of wiring. Can you connect the repeater and Amplifi via ethernet?

 

 

The Amplifi HD is connected via Ethernet in the living room upstairs, but the repeaters themselves don't have an ethernet port - they simply plug into the wall?



108 posts

Master Geek


  #2446073 25-Mar-2020 10:29
Send private message quote this post

1024kb: Amplifi HD rocks, it's as close as you'll get to Enterprise grade equipment without the price & complicated setup.

If you simply add another mesh point or two to your existing setup you'll strengthen your Wifi network everywhere.

 

I agree Amplifi HD rocks! It's dead simple to use and worked really well in my old house. I thought it might've been this new house really stretching it's limits.

 

More mesh points might be the way to go then.

 
 
 
 


661 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2446074 25-Mar-2020 10:32
Send private message quote this post

WolfChop:

 

The Amplifi HD is connected via Ethernet in the living room upstairs, but the repeaters themselves don't have an ethernet port - they simply plug into the wall?

 

 

Stink buzz!

 

It looks like you use additional Amplifi routers as APs via wired backhaul, adding a couple more of those in place of the repeaters would be the most straightforward route I would imagine?

7300 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2446077 25-Mar-2020 10:39
One person supports this post
Send private message quote this post

Hi, more mesh points will only make it worse as they are using a common wireless backhaul, so not ideal, you would be better off with selling the AmpliFi and purchasing purhaps say 3 UniFi AC-Lite WAPs or maybe even three Inwall units thse have the advantage of having a wired ethernet port available as well. Just leave the Router in teh cabinet, turn its wireless off if you have already not, and maybe expand ports with a small switch if needed

 

Cyril

 

Edit, as Andrew says, adding a couple of Amplifi units in place of the remote units is probably a better $ option and will achieve the same as I mentioned above.



108 posts

Master Geek


  #2446080 25-Mar-2020 10:52
Send private message quote this post

cyril7:

 

Hi, more mesh points will only make it worse as they are using a common wireless backhaul, so not ideal, you would be better off with selling the AmpliFi and purchasing purhaps say 3 UniFi AC-Lite WAPs or maybe even three Inwall units thse have the advantage of having a wired ethernet port available as well. Just leave the Router in teh cabinet, turn its wireless off if you have already not, and maybe expand ports with a small switch if needed

 

Cyril

 

Edit, as Andrew says, adding a couple of Amplifi units in place of the remote units is probably a better $ option and will achieve the same as I mentioned above.

 

 

I'm heading to PBTech soon and unfortunately they don't have any more Amplifi routers in stock. Though they do have mesh points in stock.

 

How easy is it to set up these 3 UniFi AC-Lite WAPs? 

 

I just hear these have a little more complicated setup process than others. Thanks.

Create new topic



Stay home



Twitter and LinkedIn »



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when new discussions are posted in our forums:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when news items and blogs are posted in our frontpage:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when tech item prices are listed in our price comparison site:





News »

Ring introduces two new video doorbells and new pre-roll technology
Posted 17-Mar-2020 16:59

OPPO uncovers flagship Find X2 Pro smartphone
Posted 17-Mar-2020 16:54

D-Link COVR-2202 mesh Wi-Fi system now protected by McAfee
Posted 17-Mar-2020 16:00

Spark Sport opens its platform up to all New Zealanders at no charge
Posted 17-Mar-2020 10:04

Spark launches 5G Starter Fund
Posted 8-Mar-2020 19:19

TRENDnet launches high-performance WiFi Mesh Router System
Posted 5-Mar-2020 08:48

Sony boosts full-frame lens line-up with introduction of FE 20mm F1.8 G large-aperture ultra-wide-angle prime Lens
Posted 5-Mar-2020 08:44

Vector and Spark teamed up on smart metering initiative
Posted 5-Mar-2020 08:42

Schneider Electric launches new PDL Pro Series designed specifically for the commercial building market
Posted 5-Mar-2020 08:39

Kiwi app Pedigree DentaStix Studios uses pet images to counter impact of negative social media Content
Posted 5-Mar-2020 08:32

Samsung expands to New Zealand in 5G Networks Deal with Spark
Posted 5-Mar-2020 08:17

New Vodafone mobile data plans with unlimited data
Posted 26-Feb-2020 06:55

Vodafone launches innovation initiatives to help businesses use 5G
Posted 26-Feb-2020 05:00

Ultimate Ears HYPERBOOM brings massive sound and extreme bass
Posted 25-Feb-2020 09:00

Withings launches three new devices to help monitor heart health from home
Posted 13-Feb-2020 20:05


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.