Hey guys, I'm looking for the best way to set up my home network before we go into lock-down for at least the next four weeks.

Just a disclaimer that I'm not too familiar with home networking so please laymens terms it for me.

My two storey house has a garage cabinet that has the Chorus ONT and Ethernet cables routing to basically every room.

My current setup is: ONT to Spark supplied Modem Router in the same garage cabinet, with three of the Ethernet cables from the router to Living room upstairs, my room and a hardwired CCTV system.

The Living room is connected to an Amplifi HD Mesh Network, which I'm using to supply WiFi throughout the entire house. One repeater upstairs and one downstairs.

The Amplifi HD was actually from my old house and was optimal, but since I've moved to this new house I didn't want to spend anymore money on new equipment so used what I had.

But now some areas of the house aren't getting a strong WiFi signal so I want to try a better approach.

We have seven people all using multiple devices at once, so whatever solution has to be able to handle that.

From my limited research of networking, it seems the best way may be to set up separate access points in centralised locations in the house. I want to ask how I'd go about this and what APs people could recommend for me? Could I keep the same setup currently, but just replace the Amplifi HD with three different APs instead? Any suggestions would be greatly appreciated. Stay safe guys!