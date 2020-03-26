Are there any good-quality wifi6 access points out there, but without a router component?

I watched a review of the Amplifi Alien, which combines a router/access point and there is a bundle with a second access point as well.

I couldn’t find any wifi6 access points only - I have a great router already (Ubiquiti), so a router isn’t needed.

Ideally I would like two meshed AP’s as I have a long, narrow house and probably a single AP won’t cut it. I have two xclaims now, but thinking about wifi6.

Any ideas?