Hi guys,

I figured we would upgrade our Wifi at home with a Unifi AP-AC-LR to give us a bit more range and flexibility with our WiFi over an old D-Link 4320L.

I need someone smarter than me to tell me whether or not my expectations are realistic. We are on a 900/400 connection.

So far the results have been absolutely terrible.

Testing from the same location as the D-Link, the speeds I get are poor. I could get 280up/300down from my desktop, now I am lucky to get 200/150. The my iPhone 11 Pro Max which gets 350+/400+ on the D-link consistently is the same - a few times I have seen similar upload, but the download is usually around sub-200, often between 90-100.

This would have been acceptable if there was an improvement in range, but this too has gotten worse. Speed drops sooner within the house, and I've effectively lost all connectivity outside of the house - we used to get at least 5-7m outside the house before.

Does this sound like an issue that can be worked on? Does this sound normal?

This is just disheartening.