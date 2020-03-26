Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
LAN (ethernet/Wifi/routers/Bluetooth)Poor speeds and Range on Unifi AP-AC-LR


#268573 26-Mar-2020 15:27
Hi guys,

 

 

 

I figured we would upgrade our Wifi at home with a Unifi AP-AC-LR to give us a bit more range and flexibility with our WiFi over an old D-Link 4320L.

 

I need someone smarter than me to tell me whether or not my expectations are realistic. We are on a 900/400 connection.

 

 

 

So far the results have been absolutely terrible.

 

Testing from the same location as the D-Link, the speeds I get are poor. I could get 280up/300down from my desktop, now I am lucky to get 200/150. The my iPhone 11 Pro Max which gets 350+/400+ on the D-link consistently is the same - a few times I have seen similar upload, but the download is usually around sub-200, often between 90-100.

 

 

 

This would have been acceptable if there was an improvement in range, but this too has gotten worse. Speed drops sooner within the house, and I've effectively lost all connectivity outside of the house - we used to get at least 5-7m outside the house before.

 

 

 

Does this sound like an issue that can be worked on? Does this sound normal?

 

This is just disheartening.

  #2447280 26-Mar-2020 15:39
Where and how is your AP mounted?

 

You also had something before that had omni antennas - the UniFi does not have an omnidirectional antenna pattern.

 

 

  #2447282 26-Mar-2020 15:41
What frequency are your devices connecting to the AC-LR on?

 

Is your desktop using wifi?
Can you get a cable connected directly to the router to see what speeds your connection is actually giving you?

