Hi guys. So I have a Spark Huawei HG659b modem, which just will not allow me to connect to my Meraki work VPN.

I can connect using a hotspot on my phone or other device (windows 10 wifi connection) but not through the HG router.

There's lotsa settings in there, I have the full LNS address in the routers VPN and credentials, but the L2TP? which is what is used in the VPN connection settings is disconnected and just wont connect, times out connecting.

Is there any way I can get the settings in the modem to let the connection through?

I rang spark, who bounced me to Huawei, who said, not our problem, you brought it from Spark....

Thanks in advance peeps, if anyone can help.