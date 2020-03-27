Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
LAN (ethernet/Wifi/routers/Bluetooth)Huawei HG659b modem - cant connect to my work VPN using this modem, any help appreciated


6 posts

Wannabe Geek


#268597 27-Mar-2020 17:08
Hi guys.  So I have a Spark Huawei HG659b modem, which just will not allow me to connect to my Meraki work VPN.

 

I can connect using a hotspot on my phone or other device (windows 10 wifi connection) but not through the HG router.

 

There's lotsa settings in there, I have the full LNS address in the routers VPN and credentials, but the L2TP? which is what is used in the VPN connection settings is disconnected and just wont connect, times out connecting.

 

Is there any way I can get the settings in the modem to let the connection through?

 

I rang spark, who bounced me to Huawei, who said, not our problem, you brought it from Spark.... 

 

Thanks in advance peeps, if anyone can help.

5754 posts

Uber Geek


  #2448235 27-Mar-2020 17:14
Are you trying to use the router as the VPN client, or your Win10 device? Which ISP?



6 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2448251 27-Mar-2020 17:28
Hi there Runningman.

 

 

 

No.  Im not using the modem as a VPN server.  My workplace has a meraki firewall and we use a vpn connection to remote into work.  It works fine on my hotspot on my phone, just not through the router.  Tries to connect and times out.  I have a VPN connection set up on my laptop (w10) which when Im connected to the internet via wifi, I then connected to my VPN.  The LNS address is something like workplace-jfowjwjfw-dynamic-m.com?  it uses L2TP/IPSec with preshared key vpn connection with general authentication.

 

The modem has L2TP settings, VPN settings actually a lot of settings I just dont get,network, forwarding, tunnel etc 

 

Anyhelp would be appreciated

 

 

 

Click to see full size

 
 
 
 




6 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2448254 27-Mar-2020 17:29
oh and sorry, it's a Spark Huawei modem.  I've just been on the phone to spark broadband/internet tech, who didnt know anything so bounced me to Huawei, who said, not our problem, go back to your internet provider DUh.

28783 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Biddle Corp
Lifetime subscriber

  #2448256 27-Mar-2020 17:32
Is Spark your RSP?

 

 



6 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2448259 27-Mar-2020 17:34
spark is my ISP provider.

7306 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2448264 27-Mar-2020 17:40
Could it be that spark dns servers are not seeing a record for the vpn URL, check if you can a least ping it assuming it responds to icmp.

The spark router and spark will not be blocking a simple l2tp vpn connection so it's more likely something like dns

Cyril

5754 posts

Uber Geek


  #2448266 27-Mar-2020 17:42
You shouldn't need to put the VPN credentials into the HG659, only the client laptop.

 

So just to confirm, if you connect the laptop to your phone hotspot, you can then activate the VPN on your laptop, but if you connect the laptop to your home wifi it doesn't work?

 
 
 
 


402 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2448269 27-Mar-2020 17:42
Have had one of these before and have connected to a number of VPNs in my time.

 

The router settings for VPN etc. are generally when you either (a) want the modem to establish the VPN connection or (b) want the modem to act as a VPN server.

 

I have never mucked around with such settings and have always run the VPN client sotfware on the laptop or PC that is connected to the VPN Server (usually work).

 

So have you done any tinkering with the Modem settings? Maybe a factory reset of the modem and try again? A bit extreme I know, but....

7306 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2448291 27-Mar-2020 17:46
Woa Woa, please don't use the modems vpn client to connect, just use the laptop client, that is how I assumed you were connecting and the issue was just the spark modem/service was preventing you laptop from establishing a vpn connection

Is that correct? .

Cyril



6 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2448298 27-Mar-2020 17:54
well after talking to tech support engineer some time last year when I tried to get this going and then didnt bother following it up.

 

We did put the settings into the modem, the L2TP settings? but it still wont connect, I can take all that out, still wont.

 

Basic setup without any tinkering didnt work, so a few things have been tried, by me and engineer and advice from blah blah blah etc.... 

 

Internet works fine, wifi works fine, even tried connecting laptop via ethernet cable, as some said that could be it and nothing.

 

shouldnt the L2TP be connecting when I connect with the VPN?

 

There's a  million settings on that router that I just dont have enough know how to change or want to.

 

Someone said forwarding was needed, another a tunnel.. no idea.

