Wannabe Geek


#268604 27-Mar-2020 23:09
Hi,

 

I own two Spark HG659B router/modems that I am trying to bridge. Preferably I'd like to do this wirelessly, but from what I've read, it's not possible to do this so I assume the only way I can do it is through connecting an Ethernet cable from my main router to the one I'd like to use as an access point.

 

The reason I'm doing this is as I have deadspots on the other side of the house that I'd like to fix, so I want to place the second HG659B on the other side of the house . I've gone through this guide from spark (https://www.spark.co.nz/help/internet-data/equipment/huawei/hg659-gateway/setup-bridge-mode-huawei-hg659-hg659b/) but have had no success.

 

Just wondering if anyone else has managed to correctly set it up, and if so, how?

 

Cheers

'That VDSL Cat'
11864 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Spark
Subscriber

  #2448501 27-Mar-2020 23:44
don't bridge. disable dns dhcp etc, change the ip to a static ip, plugin using a LAN port rather than the WAN port.




#include <std_disclaimer>

 

Any comments made are personal opinion and do not reflect directly on the position my current or past employers may have.

 

