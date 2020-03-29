I originally post some of this in the COVID Topic but for the sake of carrying on with the discussion I have moved it here.

WEDNESDAY - Yesterday I spent 3 hrs trying to get my elderly sister-in-law & husband back on line with internet. First hour & ½ me doing trouble shooting (iMac - NetComm NF18ACV - ONT box), next ¾ hr awaiting Trustpower help line, last ¾ hr trouble shooting again. Finally got it all going after a total factory reset of modem, scrubbing network settings in iMac OS and setting up again. The help desk stated it had something to do with the modems LAN settings that there were multiples of them (???????).

Anyway when I left all was working, including voip phone which runs straight off the ONT.

THURSDAY - This morning I get an email from them and a phone call from my other sister-in-law saying their phone is not working. So internet was but not phone. By the time I get there in early arvo internet not working as well now.

Phone just goes; dit dit dit........dit dit dit

Trouble shoot again for ½ hr then ½ hr wait for Trustpower help line. She asked me to do a couple of things, then put me hold. Came back and said that in the area I was, Otumoetai Tauranga, there is an outage which started during the night and Spark (which Trustpower uses in that area) had no time for getting it all up and running.

FRIDAY - the Internet starts working but still no phone & Trustpower does a landline divert to their mobile for the during of the lockdown.

During that 2nd day, Thursday, of ½ hr trouble shooting myself, I pull a large bedside cabinet away from the wall to have a look at the RJ11 wall box and loads of cabling laying on the carpet.

This property is an old 50's house with associated old copper phone wiring setup. RJ11 in Bedroom and RJ11 in kitchen. I am guessing the Bedroom is the main RJ11 and the kitchen comes of that.

Setup prior to me cleaning up.

1 - ONT LAN1 to NetComm NF18ACV (internet is working)

2 - ONT POTS 1 to RJII wall box on wall ½m distance

3 - RJ11 wall box out to ADSL micro filter/splitter

4 - ADSL micro filter/splitter has plugged in a Direct Plug ADSL Micro Filter Adapter

5 - Direct Plug ADSL Micro Filter Adapter has phone cable plugged into a surge protector on the powerboard with out cable to phone charging base for cordless phone

6 - ADSL micro filter/splitter has an unused cable plugged in. Maybe for the old ADSL modem prior to UFB.

7 - There is an old direct wired/plugged in phone kitchen which was working also. It had no filter on it

Now all of this used to work. BUT I cleaned it all up

1 - ONT POTS 1 to RJII box on wall ½m distance (did not touch or interfere with)

2 - RJ11 wall box out to phone charging base for cordless phone

Note there is now no filters or splitters. Is this where I have made the big mistake. People ringing in hear all the correct noises and it goes to message bank. But on ringing out you get the dit - dit - dit noise.

So is this all my fault. Where have I gone wrong? Maybe put the filters back in