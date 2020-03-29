Hi,

With the lockdown now in place we have 5 people at home wanting to be online with multiple devices/ reasons at the same time. I've noticed a drop off in speed/ reliability. Both my wife and I are working from home employed by 'essential service' providers so good connectivity is important.

Current set up:

- ISP is Vodafone Home Fibre Unlimited 100

- ONT is in a wall cabinet in the garage

- The house has Cat 6 cabling throughout with 6 wall jacks in different rooms all going back to a Hurrell data module in the wall cabinet

- Main wifi router in a Vodafone Ultra Hub also inside the wall cabinet

- Main wifi router allows x3 of the wall jacks to be connected (1x TV and x2 Apple TVs - all downstairs)

- Wifi network has up to 7 phones, 4 laptops, 3 tablets, and 2 kindles connected at the same time (devices used both downstairs and upstairs)

- 2.4GHz and 5.0GHz network's have different names (differentiated by suffix 2 and 5), but same password. Some of the above devices can only connect to 2.4GHz, others both. Those that can connect to both have both networks set up on them.

Up until Thursday afternoon last week I was using a HG659 Home Gateway as the main wifi router, instead of the Ultra Hub. I swapped because I thought the HG659 had died - I've subsequently worked out it is fine. The HG659 allowed x1 additional wall jack to be connected. To this wall jack I had another HG569 connected set up as a wireless access point upstairs.

Questions:

- I'm concerned about the adverse impact on signal strength/ reliability of having the main wifi router inside the wall cabinet. How can I move its location to outside the wall cabinet?

- Which is better to use as the main wifi router - the Ultra Hub or the HG659? Or should I look to get a better router for my needs?

- What is the recommended approach to naming/ set up the 2.4 and 5.0 signals? Same name/ different names etc?

- How can I get all 6 all jacks connected up to maximise the wired network and get some more devices off the wifi? Current routers only have x3 (Ultra Hub) and x4 (HG659) LAN connections. Do I need to get a switch and install this in the wall cabinet?

- Is using another HG659 upstairs as a wireless access point the best set up? Another approach? Should I be looking at a meshing system instead? Keen to keep things as simple and effective as possible. Would a better main wifi router, or getting the main wifi router in to a better position negate the need for any of this?

Any advice would be appreciated. Disclaimer: I don't understand this stuff every well so please use simple layman's terms.

Thanks Aaron