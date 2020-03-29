Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Advice needed to better set up home network for lockdown period


Wannabe Geek


#268631 29-Mar-2020 14:37
Hi,

 

With the lockdown now in place we have 5 people at home wanting to be online with multiple devices/ reasons at the same time. I've noticed a drop off in speed/ reliability. Both my wife and I are working from home employed by 'essential service' providers so good connectivity is important.

 

Current set up:

 

- ISP is Vodafone Home Fibre Unlimited 100

 

- ONT is in a wall cabinet in the garage 

 

- The house has Cat 6 cabling throughout with 6 wall jacks in different rooms all going back to a Hurrell data module in the wall cabinet

 

- Main wifi router in a Vodafone Ultra Hub also inside the wall cabinet

 

- Main wifi router allows x3 of the wall jacks to be connected (1x TV and x2 Apple TVs - all downstairs)

 

- Wifi network has up to 7 phones, 4 laptops, 3 tablets, and 2 kindles connected at the same time (devices used both downstairs and upstairs)

 

- 2.4GHz and 5.0GHz network's have different names (differentiated by suffix 2 and 5), but same password. Some of the above devices can only connect to 2.4GHz, others both. Those that can connect to both have both networks set up on them.

 

 

 

Up until Thursday afternoon last week I was using a HG659 Home Gateway as the main wifi router, instead of the Ultra Hub. I swapped because I thought the HG659 had died - I've subsequently worked out it is fine. The HG659 allowed x1 additional wall jack to be connected. To this wall jack I had another HG569 connected set up as a wireless access point upstairs.

 

 

 

Questions:

 

- I'm concerned about the adverse impact on signal strength/ reliability of having the main wifi router inside the wall cabinet. How can I move its location to outside the wall cabinet?

 

- Which is better to use as the main wifi router - the Ultra Hub or the HG659? Or should I look to get a better router for my needs?

 

- What is the recommended approach to naming/ set up the 2.4 and 5.0 signals? Same name/ different names etc? 

 

- How can I get all 6 all jacks connected up to maximise the wired network and get some more devices off the wifi? Current routers only have x3 (Ultra Hub) and x4 (HG659) LAN connections. Do I need to get a switch and install this in the wall cabinet? 

 

- Is using another HG659 upstairs as a wireless access point the best set up? Another approach? Should I be looking at a meshing system instead? Keen to keep things as simple and effective as possible. Would a better main wifi router, or getting the main wifi router in to a better position negate the need for any of this?

 

 

 

Any advice would be appreciated. Disclaimer: I don't understand this stuff every well so please use simple layman's terms.

 

Thanks Aaron 

Uber Geek

  #2449534 29-Mar-2020 15:02
Hi Aaron

 

The network/ethernet cable between the ONT and the WAN port of the router can be longer than 50m, so if you have a longer network cable or can get one, this would allow you to move the router to a 'better' location for wireless signal strength.  The Ultra Hub and the HG659 should both be fine for residential use.  I find my Ultra Hub is more reliable for WiFi than my old HG659, but I suspect my 659 was on its way out.  If you are not super techy, using the ISP-supplied router is generally the best way to go, as they will support you over the phone.  Use your own router and you are often on your own.

 

Lots of us add '5G' or similar to our 5GHz networks so we can pick the one we want our devices to connect to, rather than having the device guess.  It's personal choice but the propeller-head in me wants to know.

 

A network switch in the cabinet to give you more cable connections is a sensible thought.  You might struggle to get one delivered locally, but might be able to have one delivered from Kogan or Amazon if desperate and can't find one locally.  A basic network switch is just a repeater, so all the ports are created equal and it doesn't matter which hole you use.  You don't need anything fancy.  In theory you can re-purpose one of the HG659's as a simple network switch by disabling its DHCP (and maybe its wifi), but that would still leave you short of connections.  You have 7 ports, but a link cable between the two devices leaves you with 5 usable ports.  If that's sufficient, we can give you guidance on this.  If your employers are essential providers, they may be able to order one for you from a supplier, and we (my company) could also do this for you after making a couple of quick checks.

 

WiFi signal strength can be a bit of an art.  Re-purposing an HG659 as a second access point definitely works, and as long as it does, I'd hold on to your money.  A WiFi mesh network is nice but its also a luxury.  Moving your main router might do the trick nicely, but then you have to get a cable from the ONT to the router, and then from the router back to the wall cabinet to supply data to the network switch that supplies your CAT6 cabling.  Its all do-able but can be a bit messy.

 

Cheers
Mike




BDFL - Memuneh
Uber Geek

  #2449540 29-Mar-2020 15:14
Where's the "cabinet"? If it's in the garage you will have better performance by moving the WiFi AP to the house - use the ethernet for that. If it's not, make sure the AP is not inside a locked cabinet - blocking the radios won't help. This should give you better performance straight away.




 

Ultimate Geek

  #2449541 29-Mar-2020 15:14
If I understand your post correctly, each of your six network outlets around the house have only one socket on them, or do some have two or more?

If one of them has two, and is in a better location for WiFi, then you could put your router there and feed the network back to a separate switch in your cabinet, as Dynamic suggested above.

Also, if your original HG659 is fine, can you switch back to that for the time being?

