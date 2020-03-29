Hi All

I thought I would check here for some local help before I go to the freenas forums and ask there.

I have had a freenas setup for a few months now which has been running superbly, yesterday the Sandisk USB boot thumb drive packed up (No longer readable, windows does not even recognize it when I plug it in).

I found some instructions online about getting things going again. I have a saved backup of the configuration (freenas.tar file). Instructions I found mentioned that I need to create a new USB boot disk from scratch (fresh install), and then just restore the configuration tar file. All has gone well and config has been restored and I am able to boot the setup again. I can see the freenas pools etc in Storage / Pools. Problem is that the pools are showing as status unknown:

Current alerts:

* The volume WD-2TB-Red state is UNKNOWN:

* The volume Spare state is UNKNOWN:

Unfortunately I never made an iso backup of the boot USB, I always thought the saved config would be enough If I lost the USB boot disk.

I'm no expert in this so I am very cautions with running shell commands against the physical disks etc as I down want to corrupt or destroy the disks.

Hoping for some help