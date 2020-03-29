Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Simple LAN setup not working


Wannabe Geek


#268637 29-Mar-2020 21:21
We recently renovated which included a new sleep out / office. Our Electrician installed two Ethernet sockets - one in the House (next to our Fibre ONT and wifi source) - the other in the outside room.

Since then we have not been able to use the outside Ethernet port at all. I am trying the following setup:

ONT --> Spark supplied wifi modem/router (blue WAN socket)
Yellow LAN port --> Ethernet wall socket 1
Ethernet socket 2 ---> device eg ps4, Apple TV, laptop.

Wifi works perfectly, as does LAN output when a device is connected directly to router.

I have opened the cover of both Ethernet sockets and also got under the house - there is definitely blue cable connected at either ends, and cable running under the house ( it does travel underground for about 1000mm but assume they used tubing for that).

I have read and watched a lot about patch panels or switches - are these required for just a single Ethernet line? Something with my Router set up? Or just wired incorrectly (perhaps there is a way to test the cable between two ports to ensure the circuit is not broken).

Any advice is appreciated.

370 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2449777 29-Mar-2020 21:49
No you shouldn't need a switch or patch panel if you're connecting a single device through the ethernet line to the routers LAN port.

 

You can get cable testers which would be able to test the connection, but might be difficult over the next 4 weeks if you don't already have one.

 

Are you able to confirm that cables you're using on both ends work when plugged into that same LAN port of the router? Ie to verify your cables are fine and the only issue is the under-house cabling? Can you post a photo of the inside of the ethernet sockets you opened up?

