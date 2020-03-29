Since then we have not been able to use the outside Ethernet port at all. I am trying the following setup:
ONT --> Spark supplied wifi modem/router (blue WAN socket)
Yellow LAN port --> Ethernet wall socket 1
Ethernet socket 2 ---> device eg ps4, Apple TV, laptop.
Wifi works perfectly, as does LAN output when a device is connected directly to router.
I have opened the cover of both Ethernet sockets and also got under the house - there is definitely blue cable connected at either ends, and cable running under the house ( it does travel underground for about 1000mm but assume they used tubing for that).
I have read and watched a lot about patch panels or switches - are these required for just a single Ethernet line? Something with my Router set up? Or just wired incorrectly (perhaps there is a way to test the cable between two ports to ensure the circuit is not broken).
Any advice is appreciated.