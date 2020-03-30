Hi there

I have a HP GEN8 that is running Unraid and I am struggling to get an IP Address on the 2nd Port of the NIC. Port 1 is fine and also the ILO port.

I have made sure that the ILO port is setup to use its own port, which should leave me with Port 1&2 of the NIC for LAN/network traffic etc. When all ports have a LAN cable, all lights up and flashing.

I have double checked my DHCP server, currently my router which is getting on a bit, by using Pihole instead and still no luck.

When I look in my switch it can see the mac address of Port 2, but no IP. Unraid can also see the mac address, but says port down which is inline with no IP.

Is there some setup in the GEN8 I need to set to enable port 2 - have had a look the best I can (bit of a rookie on servers), but all seems to point to ILO setup.

Thanks in advance.