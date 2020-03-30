Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Connecting Synology to Vodafone Ultra Hub


#268649 30-Mar-2020 16:05
I've just moved address. My Synology NAS was connected to Spark VDSL router at old address, now connected to a Vodafone Ultra Hub (Kapiti cable).

 

I can see my Synology is connected to the router for local access, however the Synology is unable to connect to the internet.

 

I ran through the router set up via Synology Control Panel and got the following message.

 

I've had a good look through Google but cannot find any set up information online. Any suggestions on next steps please?

 

(Note, I have a reasonable lay understanding of all things tech, but am not an IT professional, so please keep it as simple as possible).

 

Many thanks in advance.

 

  #2450163 30-Mar-2020 16:38
Given it's DNS that is showing as failed, it may be due to the intermittent DNS issues Vodafone customers have been reporting over the last few days. Not sure if is resolved yet or not.

  #2450182 30-Mar-2020 17:12
Hi, did you purhaps manually set the DNS sevice in the past and its set to Spark DNS servers which cannot be accessed from Voda, maybe check on that in the control panel under Network, you could also try setting it manually (if not already) but use Google DNS instead ie 8.8.8.8 and 8.8.4.4 to see if that works

 

Cyril

