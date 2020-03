They simply mean the router. You're best to keep your electricity / broadband separate and to be perfectly honest I wouldn't touch Slingshot based from experience.

You can save more money by comparing your power provider on https://www.powerswitch.org.nz/ and sticking with a broadband provider that works well for you. Be wary of some deals on Powerswitch however like Electric Kiwi who are only cheapest if you shift the bulk of your power use to their hour of free power. Also, don't get sucked in to power providers from people who are offering to give you $50 credit as they get a kickback and are essentially turning into the power companies salespeople.