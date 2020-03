I have a Windows7 home network, with a venerable Fritzbox 7490 router.

I had to reload W7, and it now requires a user name and password to access

the 7490. Previously it did'nt require a network password; just had direct access

like all the other PCs on the net.

NOOB question: how do I remove the user name/password requirement

TIA David K in AUckland