Hi all,
Just had gigabit fibre installed with Spark and I'm trying to work out what's going on with the speeds. Using an HG659 and it's maxing out speedtests around 200mbit down / 100mbit up over 5ghz wifi using an iPhone 11 or a Macbook Pro sitting right next to the modem. I also tried some wifi speed testing tools and similar results although I'm not sure how reliable these tools are. The only device I have currently connected to ethernet is an Nvidia Shield and I ran a speedtest on that and topped out around 250mbit down. Are the speeds I'm getting over wifi pretty normal for an HG659 or is it possible it's the fibre connection?