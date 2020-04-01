What are your WiFi settings in the router?

If you're running a fairly typical 40MHz channel you should be able to get around 300Mbps on 3x3 devices such as the Macbook Pro.

iPhone 11 is only 2x2 so MCS rates will be lower, and speeds lower at around 200Mbps.

If you move to 80MHz channels your speeds will be faster close to the router may be faster, but your coverage will be around half what it is now due to the way power levels and MCS rates work.