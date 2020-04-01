Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
HG659 wifi speeds? Gigabit fibre


28 posts

Geek


#269680 1-Apr-2020 17:08
Hi all,

 

Just had gigabit fibre installed with Spark and I'm trying to work out what's going on with the speeds. Using an HG659 and it's maxing out speedtests around 200mbit down / 100mbit up over 5ghz wifi using an iPhone 11 or a Macbook Pro sitting right next to the modem. I also tried some wifi speed testing tools and similar results although I'm not sure how reliable these tools are. The only device I have currently connected to ethernet is an Nvidia Shield and I ran a speedtest on that and topped out around 250mbit down. Are the speeds I'm getting over wifi pretty normal for an HG659 or is it possible it's the fibre connection?  

Mad Scientist
21819 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2452463 1-Apr-2020 17:25

Iirc That's the max wifi speed with this modern




Involuntary autocorrect in operation on mobile device. Apologies in advance.

28805 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Biddle Corp
Lifetime subscriber

  #2452466 1-Apr-2020 17:27
What are your WiFi settings in the router?

 

If you're running a fairly typical 40MHz channel you should be able to get around 300Mbps on 3x3 devices such as the Macbook Pro.

 

iPhone 11 is only 2x2 so MCS rates will be lower, and speeds lower at around 200Mbps.

 

If you move to 80MHz channels your speeds will be faster close to the router may be faster, but your coverage will be around half what it is now due to the way power levels and MCS rates work.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 
 
 
 




28 posts

Geek


  #2452492 1-Apr-2020 18:03
sbiddle:

 

What are your WiFi settings in the router?

 

If you're running a fairly typical 40MHz channel you should be able to get around 300Mbps on 3x3 devices such as the Macbook Pro.

 

iPhone 11 is only 2x2 so MCS rates will be lower, and speeds lower at around 200Mbps.

 

If you move to 80MHz channels your speeds will be faster close to the router may be faster, but your coverage will be around half what it is now due to the way power levels and MCS rates work.

 

 

Yep it's already on 80MHz. So with a better router should I be able to achieve faster speeds on the Macbook Pro? 

9330 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2452541 1-Apr-2020 18:31

the question is why do you need higher speeds over wifi?

 

if you want fast speeds use an ethernet cable

45 posts

Geek


  #2452546 1-Apr-2020 18:36
What year Macbook Pro? I'd say you'd get better speeds if you upgraded. For comparison, I use a Fritzbox 7530 and have got 535/394Mbps on my iPhone 7, and 602/400Mbps on a 2014 Macbook Pro (not next to the router either, had to go through one wall).

