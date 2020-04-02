Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Google Nest WIFI dropping packages, high latency


#269692 2-Apr-2020 15:12
Hi, I hope you're all well and safe.

 

I've been having issues with my home network for a few months now. I have Fibre 100Mbps internet with Nova Energy and I use a Mikrotik router (RB760iGS) doing the PPPOE authentication and 2x Google WIFI for my wifi. My home network.

 

------------------------------------------

 

ISP -> Mikrotik RB760iGS -> Netgear GS108 (Gigabit Switch) -> Google NEST WIFI Primary Router

 

------------------------------------------

 

Sometimes my devices connected to the WIFI start dropping packages or high latency as you can check below a few examples:

 

 

This happens with more than one device, so it is not a WIFI Card problem or anything like that. Also, if I do the same tests over the cable network, I don't get the same problem.

 

I contacted Google Support and they recommended a few things but nothing helped.

 

I paid for these Google Nest WIFI routers and was hopping not to have to get a new WIFI router. Do you guys have any tips?

 

Cheers!
Lucas :)

  #2453113 2-Apr-2020 15:21
One person supports this post
Hi, not too sure what the issue is but 2sec is enough time to disassociate from one AP and move to another, what happens if you only have one nest unit in service.

 

Cyril



  #2453128 2-Apr-2020 15:40
cyril7:

 

Hi, not too sure what the issue is but 2sec is enough time to disassociate from one AP and move to another, what happens if you only have one nest unit in service.

 

Cyril

 

 

 

 

That's actually a good point. I've been monitoring for the past 15 minutes and I did not see the PC moving to a different nest unit. I've also disabled the extra unit and even though the signal is weak, the problem persists. 😟

 
 
 
 


  #2453131 2-Apr-2020 15:44
And what happens if you just ping as far as the Mikrotik. Also is the Nest unit Nat'ing or in bridge.

 

Cyril



  #2453133 2-Apr-2020 15:47
cyril7:

 

And what happens if you just ping as far as the Mikrotik. Also is the Nest unit Nat'ing or in bridge.

 

Cyril

 

 

 

 

The Nest unit is Nat'ing.

 

If I ping the Mikrotik instead of www.google.com the outcome is the same.

 

 

 

Cheers!

  #2453139 2-Apr-2020 15:55
Ok, and finally if you ping the interface of the Nest hub, so what channels are you using and any exotic settings on the WiFi

 

Cyril

 

 



  #2453144 2-Apr-2020 16:01
cyril7:

 

Ok, and finally if you ping the interface of the Nest hub, so what channels are you using and any exotic settings on the WiFi

 

Cyril

 

 

 

 

 

 

If I ping my primary Google Nest WIFI router the outome is the same.

 

 

 

I cannot set channels and anything like that on my Google WIFI app, so it is all default. No port-forwarding either.



  #2453216 2-Apr-2020 17:51
Just to add more context.

 

 

 

Ping from my desktop to google.com:

 

 

 

 

Ping from my desktop to my Google Nest Router:

 

 

 

 

Ping from my Mikrotik router to google.com:

 

 

 

 

So it is clear that the issue here is the Google WIFI router... just don't know what to do to fix it.

 

I've also removed the Mikrotik from the network and made the Google WIFI Router be the PPPOE authenticator - but it does not work. I use Nova Energy and they require VLAn tagging configuration which Google Nest WIFI does not support.

 

 

 

  • I've tried the above from another laptop in the house and it has the same issue. So it is not my Desktop's WIFI network adapter :)

 
 
 
 


  #2453223 2-Apr-2020 18:06
Hi, very wierd, as you have probably worked out, its most likely a wireless side issue rather than a routing one and the fact that there is a double nat, that is not really a concern.

 

To be honest I am not that farmiliar with the Google Nest product I would have thougt you would have more control of the wireless parameters, clealry I am wrong.

 

Hopefully someone more farmiliar with the Nest product will step in and help.

 

Cyril

