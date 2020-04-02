CloudFlare has introduced "1.1.1.1 for families". This provides additional DNS servers as follows

Malware Blocking Only

Primary DNS: 1.1.1.2

Secondary DNS: 1.0.0.2

Malware and Adult Content

Primary DNS: 1.1.1.3

Secondary DNS: 1.0.0.3

These seem like useful features for families. They also offer secure DNS, DNS over TLS and DNS over HTTPS.

Question

I currently use ISP DNS servers (2degrees in my case), to make sure I use ISP caches. If you switch to one of the CloudFlare DNS servers is it still true that you miss out on using the ISP caches and get lower performance for things like Netflix, or is there some system in place to mitigate that?