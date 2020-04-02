Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
CloudFlare DNS 1.1.1.1 introduces malware and adult website blocking DNS service


#269698 2-Apr-2020 21:04
CloudFlare has introduced "1.1.1.1 for families". This provides additional DNS servers as follows

 

Malware Blocking Only
Primary DNS: 1.1.1.2
Secondary DNS: 1.0.0.2

 

Malware and Adult Content
Primary DNS: 1.1.1.3
Secondary DNS: 1.0.0.3

 

These seem like useful features for families. They also offer secure DNS, DNS over TLS and DNS over HTTPS.

 

Question

 

I currently use ISP DNS servers (2degrees in my case), to make sure I use ISP caches. If you switch to one of the CloudFlare DNS servers is it still true that you miss out on using the ISP caches and get lower performance for things like Netflix, or is there some system in place to mitigate that?

  #2453378 2-Apr-2020 22:05
I wonder if they will block the revenge p.rn sites they protect?

 

https://www.vice.com/en_us/article/pke3j7/someone-is-trying-to-revive-the-infamous-revenge-porn-site-anon-ib




and


  #2453384 2-Apr-2020 22:10
Possibly, as they use the same providers of lists as Google SafeSearch.




 

