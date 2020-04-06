Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Fritz! OS - Different DNS server settings on guest network


#269746 6-Apr-2020 07:56
GZ Family,

 

Rather new to the Fritz userbase. So far very impressed with ease of setup and general stability of the web interface and system as whole. I assume there is some advanced config available via SSH, yet to look into this as such. However currently my Google Foo is lacking to result in an useful answer to my current intended setting change.

 

For those who have a device using Fritz!OS (I am using 7.13 currently), are you aware of any router based method of assigning different DNS servers settings on the guest network to be provided to guest connecting to that network via normal DHCP?

 

Cheers

 

Lee

  #2455458 6-Apr-2020 08:01
@sampler I don't know the answer but that's a good question - following here to see if anyone comes up with it.




 

  #2455464 6-Apr-2020 08:26
This isn't quite what you want, but I use Pi Hole for ad blocking on my network, using a R.Pi2. You can delegate DHCP to the Pi Hole, which runs DNSMasq. My understanding is DNSMasq is a flexible way to hand out different settings to different clients. So you could look into doing it that way, and if you do, report back results, config files, etc :)

 
 
 
 


  #2455467 6-Apr-2020 08:35
I don't think this is possible on the Fitzbox itself. I have managed to get this working by disabling the DHCP server on fritzbox (DHCP Server in IPv4 addresses), and using an alternative router to handle DHCP. In my case openwrt which can run multiple dhcp servers. Some hosts get my dns4me DNS's, kids devices get opendns DNS's.

 

 

 

 

 

 

