GZ Family,

Rather new to the Fritz userbase. So far very impressed with ease of setup and general stability of the web interface and system as whole. I assume there is some advanced config available via SSH, yet to look into this as such. However currently my Google Foo is lacking to result in an useful answer to my current intended setting change.

For those who have a device using Fritz!OS (I am using 7.13 currently), are you aware of any router based method of assigning different DNS servers settings on the guest network to be provided to guest connecting to that network via normal DHCP?

Cheers

Lee