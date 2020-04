I would recommend a Unifi Access point or two, depending on the area you need to cover.

They connect by ethernet cable back to your router and can also have the power over that same cable so you don't need to take up a powerpoint where they are located.

Since you're rural your internet speed isn't going to be gigabit so something like this would work:

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/NETUBI1228/Ubiquiti-UniFi-UAP-AC-LITE-Dual-band-AC1200-300867