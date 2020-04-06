I had a minor panic this morning that may, or may not have been induced by some kind of network intrusion.

I've ended up factory resetting my router (HG659b), and maybe it's just my heightened sense of awareness, but it seems very odd that I'm using an unsecured connection to the router itself!??

I've searched the forums and the google and come up empty.

Is there any way to enable https for access to the HG659b ?

Thx!

edit: another idea that may work is using the guest network as the primary, MAC address filtering the main network, and only ever using that one for router admin