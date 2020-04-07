Technically yes, but it's not user configurable. It's only provisioned by some ISPs if they use the ONT for voice. (Spark, TrustPower, not sure if anyone else uses it?) Bigpipe don't offer voice at all. This is definitely not their problem. If you want voice service then go with an ISP that offers it. Most ISPs will use their RGW which is a pain. Some ISPs (Voyager, 2Degrees) will give you SIP settings. Most won't and it's painful if you want to use their voice service, but not their router.



If you want to use your own VoIP setup, then either get an ATA or a VoIP phone, or use one of the many apps for smartphones or software for PC.