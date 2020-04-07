Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsLAN (ethernet/Wifi/routers/Bluetooth)Does the ONT Model 200 support VoIP?


6 posts

Wannabe Geek


#269775 7-Apr-2020 16:03
Send private message quote this post

Hi,

 

Just wondering if the Chorus Optical Terminal (model 200) supports VoIP? if so, does anyone know how to configure it?

 

My provider is Bigpipe which haven't been any help with my questions :(

 


Regards,

 

G

Create new topic
7339 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2456537 7-Apr-2020 16:20
One person supports this post
Send private message quote this post

Hi, yes it does but I dont think Bigpipe provide voice service, period, its quite clear on their web site. Do youself a favour, sign up with 2Talk or Hero and port your number and purchase a VOIP handset or ATA.

 

Cyril

6019 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2456538 7-Apr-2020 16:20
One person supports this post
Send private message quote this post

Of course BP is not going to help you configure VoIP on the ONT for a 3rd party VoIP service!

 

Who is your VoIP provider?

 
 
 
 


864 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2456545 7-Apr-2020 16:23
Send private message quote this post

Technically yes, but it's not user configurable. It's only provisioned by some ISPs if they use the ONT for voice. (Spark, TrustPower, not sure if anyone else uses it?) Bigpipe don't offer voice at all. This is definitely not their problem. If you want voice service then go with an ISP that offers it. Most ISPs will use their RGW which is a pain. Some ISPs (Voyager, 2Degrees) will give you SIP settings. Most won't and it's painful if you want to use their voice service, but not their router.

If you want to use your own VoIP setup, then either get an ATA or a VoIP phone, or use one of the many apps for smartphones or software for PC. 



6 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2456548 7-Apr-2020 16:25
Send private message quote this post

Hi,

 

My VoIP provider is 2talk.

 

I currently have VoIP configured with the Bigpipe supplied router (Huawei HG659)... I did it myself and was easy to setup.

 

However due to the Huawei playing up and having issues, Bigpipe are going to replace it with a Arcadyan modem which doesn't support VoIP .. so I need to find another solution .... If the ONT can support VoIP I'd love to know how to configure it?

 

 

 

Cheers ...

 

G.

 

 

 

 

 

 

864 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2456550 7-Apr-2020 16:26
Send private message quote this post

You can't. 

 

Simplest option is to get an ATA like Cyril linked to. The new Arcadyan routers are very nice as ISP supplied gear goes. 



6 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2456551 7-Apr-2020 16:28
Send private message quote this post

I don't want to purchase VoIP phones, I'd much rather just use my existing phone.

 

If I can't configure the ONT then I think the best option is to purchase something like the Cisco SPA112... pretty cheap at $100.

 

 

51 posts

Master Geek


  #2456552 7-Apr-2020 16:29
Send private message quote this post

Or consider getting a fritzbox router if that's an option. It has built in voip functionally

 
 
 
 


864 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2456556 7-Apr-2020 16:31
Send private message quote this post

Geraldm:

 

I don't want to purchase VoIP phones, I'd much rather just use my existing phone.

 

If I can't configure the ONT then I think the best option is to purchase something like the Cisco SPA112... pretty cheap at $100.

 

 

 

You don't need to purchase VoIP phones. Cyril linked you to a perfectly good ATA for almost half the price of the Cisco. The SPA112 is an ATA -analogue telephone adapter. 



6 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2456558 7-Apr-2020 16:34
Send private message quote this post

Ah ... missed that .... I'll take a look at the Grandstream HT801!

 

 

 

Thanks all!

 

 

 

 

'That VDSL Cat'
11935 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Spark
Subscriber

  #2456560 7-Apr-2020 16:37
Send private message quote this post

wratterus:

 

Technically yes, but it's not user configurable. 

 

 

No, Just no.

 

 

 

OP should get an ATA or alternatively, if they require voice over the ONT, purchase from a provider that provides that.




#include <std_disclaimer>

 

Any comments made are personal opinion and do not reflect directly on the position my current or past employers may have.

 

4390 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2456568 7-Apr-2020 16:49
Send private message quote this post

2talk support ONT Voice but, of course, you need to have your access circuit with them.

 

Not as cheap as Bigpipe, but if you really want it to be provisioned to the ONT it would be your only option.

Create new topic



Twitter and LinkedIn »



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when new discussions are posted in our forums:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when news items and blogs are posted in our frontpage:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when tech item prices are listed in our price comparison site:





News »

Intel introduces 10th Gen Intel Core H-series for mobile devices
Posted 2-Apr-2020 21:09

COVID-19: new charitable initiative to fund remote monitoring for at-risk patients
Posted 2-Apr-2020 11:07

Huawei introduces the P40 Series of Android-based smartphones
Posted 31-Mar-2020 17:03

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip now available for pre-order in New Zealand
Posted 31-Mar-2020 16:39

New online learning platform for kids stuck at home during COVID-19 lockdown
Posted 26-Mar-2020 21:35

New 5G Nokia smartphone unveiled as portfolio expands
Posted 26-Mar-2020 17:11

D-Link ANZ launches wireless AC1200 4G LTE router
Posted 26-Mar-2020 16:32

Ring introduces two new video doorbells and new pre-roll technology
Posted 17-Mar-2020 16:59

OPPO uncovers flagship Find X2 Pro smartphone
Posted 17-Mar-2020 16:54

D-Link COVR-2202 mesh Wi-Fi system now protected by McAfee
Posted 17-Mar-2020 16:00

Spark Sport opens its platform up to all New Zealanders at no charge
Posted 17-Mar-2020 10:04

Spark launches 5G Starter Fund
Posted 8-Mar-2020 19:19

TRENDnet launches high-performance WiFi Mesh Router System
Posted 5-Mar-2020 08:48

Sony boosts full-frame lens line-up with introduction of FE 20mm F1.8 G large-aperture ultra-wide-angle prime Lens
Posted 5-Mar-2020 08:44

Vector and Spark teamed up on smart metering initiative
Posted 5-Mar-2020 08:42


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.