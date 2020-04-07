Hi,
Just wondering if the Chorus Optical Terminal (model 200) supports VoIP? if so, does anyone know how to configure it?
My provider is Bigpipe which haven't been any help with my questions :(
Regards,
G
Of course BP is not going to help you configure VoIP on the ONT for a 3rd party VoIP service!
Who is your VoIP provider?
Technically yes, but it's not user configurable. It's only provisioned by some ISPs if they use the ONT for voice. (Spark, TrustPower, not sure if anyone else uses it?) Bigpipe don't offer voice at all. This is definitely not their problem. If you want voice service then go with an ISP that offers it. Most ISPs will use their RGW which is a pain. Some ISPs (Voyager, 2Degrees) will give you SIP settings. Most won't and it's painful if you want to use their voice service, but not their router.
If you want to use your own VoIP setup, then either get an ATA or a VoIP phone, or use one of the many apps for smartphones or software for PC.
Hi,
My VoIP provider is 2talk.
I currently have VoIP configured with the Bigpipe supplied router (Huawei HG659)... I did it myself and was easy to setup.
However due to the Huawei playing up and having issues, Bigpipe are going to replace it with a Arcadyan modem which doesn't support VoIP .. so I need to find another solution .... If the ONT can support VoIP I'd love to know how to configure it?
Cheers ...
G.
You can't.
Simplest option is to get an ATA like Cyril linked to. The new Arcadyan routers are very nice as ISP supplied gear goes.
I don't want to purchase VoIP phones, I'd much rather just use my existing phone.
If I can't configure the ONT then I think the best option is to purchase something like the Cisco SPA112... pretty cheap at $100.
Or consider getting a fritzbox router if that's an option. It has built in voip functionally
You don't need to purchase VoIP phones. Cyril linked you to a perfectly good ATA for almost half the price of the Cisco. The SPA112 is an ATA -analogue telephone adapter.
Ah ... missed that .... I'll take a look at the Grandstream HT801!
Thanks all!
No, Just no.
OP should get an ATA or alternatively, if they require voice over the ONT, purchase from a provider that provides that.
2talk support ONT Voice but, of course, you need to have your access circuit with them.
Not as cheap as Bigpipe, but if you really want it to be provisioned to the ONT it would be your only option.