1149 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

#269825 9-Apr-2020 14:57
I have used dydns for years so that I could get to a VPN server on my network.

 

This has been invaluable quite a few times. 

 

However my subscription has run out and I am trying to figure out if it is worth updating (US$50/yr)

 

I now have a fixed IP for my fibre (CG-NAT killed dyndns) with 2Degrees.

 

I still need my VPN

 

I would like to run a small web server (I am running 2 OSX servers, so have Apache, etc) to document my computer collection (around 400 machines from the 1970's - 80s in various states of repair). I have my own DNS (we have over 50 networked things) 

 

I own RapidWeaver 7+ Stacks + Platform and would create my site myself (learning opportunity)

 

 

 

All this can be achieved with dyndns, however I am wondering if I should get a "real" .nz domain, long term it will be cheaper

 

Anyone here doing this, running a server at home with their own domain

 

Any gotchas , hassles , costs (apart from the domain name) ?

 

 

 

I am by no means an expert , I know enough to be dangerous LOL, so any information would be much appreciated.

 

Any thoughts on registrars ?

 

 

 

TIA.

7344 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2458444 9-Apr-2020 15:17
Hi $50 seems quite steep, I pay nothing for dyns.net and nothing for all my sites that use Mikrotik routers with a built in ddns solution, which you can then cname to a fixed domain.

As for a paid domain I use domains4less never had an issue with them and probably 50 plus domains.

.nz and co.nz domains run for around $25 so it's a no brainer.

Cyril

1152 posts

Uber Geek


  #2458450 9-Apr-2020 15:26
I would definitely go down the domain route (did so many years ago). Keep it simple, don't attempt to host your own DNS records for the domain. I did that with my first .net, and it was a bit of a pain.

 

I use dns.he.net for my domain DNS now. I believe they also provide dynamic DNS, but you need your own domain to use it. If you have a static IP, I wouldn't bother.

 

After seeing them recommended here, I use MetaName to buy domains. It's expensive, but the UI is simple. Quite frankly, I got sick of having to work out how to renew domains across a bunch of different providers and moving them to the cheapest provider, so I just moved everything to the easiest to use.

 
 
 
 


mdf

2477 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2458455 9-Apr-2020 15:30
DuckDNS is free. But dynamic DNS tools are a little bit moot if you have a static IP. Buy a domain name if you want to use words to phone home rather than an IP address. I use 1stdomains and it is all straightforward enough.

 

All the issues and gotchas are with self-hosting services and making sure your home network is secure if you're opening it up to the world - this is secure enough using a decent VPN, but a web server is another issue. @michaelmurfy tried to help me with a VPM alternative using reverse proxies and Cloudflare origin certificates but that got a bit hard for me.

