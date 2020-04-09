I have used dydns for years so that I could get to a VPN server on my network.
This has been invaluable quite a few times.
However my subscription has run out and I am trying to figure out if it is worth updating (US$50/yr)
I now have a fixed IP for my fibre (CG-NAT killed dyndns) with 2Degrees.
I still need my VPN
I would like to run a small web server (I am running 2 OSX servers, so have Apache, etc) to document my computer collection (around 400 machines from the 1970's - 80s in various states of repair). I have my own DNS (we have over 50 networked things)
I own RapidWeaver 7+ Stacks + Platform and would create my site myself (learning opportunity)
All this can be achieved with dyndns, however I am wondering if I should get a "real" .nz domain, long term it will be cheaper
Anyone here doing this, running a server at home with their own domain
Any gotchas , hassles , costs (apart from the domain name) ?
I am by no means an expert , I know enough to be dangerous LOL, so any information would be much appreciated.
Any thoughts on registrars ?
TIA.