Using 'Vodafone Ultra Hub' as a wifi repeater. Cuts out after 5 minutes


#269835 10-Apr-2020 12:10
Hey everyone,

 

I have disabled DHCP, set a manual IP of 192.068.1.254.

 

Plugged the modem into port #1. (Tried WAN port, no luck).

 

It works over 2.4 and 5ghz, but after 5-10 minutes stops working until it's restarted. 

 

Any ideas please?

  #2458855 10-Apr-2020 12:12
Those UltraHubs seem to misbehave when setup like that. Too smart for their own good. WAN port won't work at all in that setup of course. Do the LAN ports still pass traffic when the wireless stops? Can you ping through it? for example can you ping the gateway (assuming on 192.168.1.1) when it stops working?

