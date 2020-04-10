Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
LAN (ethernet/Wifi/routers/Bluetooth)Fritzbox 7590(Main) want to set up 1-2 Huawei HG659b spark routers as wireless access points


3 posts

Wannabe Geek


#269841 10-Apr-2020 15:11
Hi Guys, 

 

New to the forums here so my apologies if I have done something wrong by posting this. 

 

I currently have a Fritzbox 7590 as my modem/router due to the ISP that I am with.

 

The signal at one side of my house is rather week to the point that it drops out from time to time. 

 

I have read a number of threads and yet for the life of me, I can't seem to figure out how to connect the 2 spare Huawei HG659b's to act as a wireless receiver/broadcaster to extend the connection I have at home. 

 

I know I am sounding extremely dumb here, however would appreciate any assistance you guys can provide. 

 

Thank you all in advance. 

 

If I had a long enough Lan cable I would connect them all that way. however with COVID-19, can't even go out and get it as its not really essential services :)

 

Please help

9385 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2458962 10-Apr-2020 15:25
One person supports this post
you cant, the only way it will work is if they are connected to the fritzbox with an ethernet cable. then you could configure them as access points



3 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2458972 10-Apr-2020 15:36
Jase2985:

 

you cant, the only way it will work is if they are connected to the fritzbox with an ethernet cable. then you could configure them as access points

 

 

Thank you for the prompt response, I can connect them via ethernet cable to configure them, but I don't have any ethernet cables long enough after I configure them to put it in the right places in the house, especially at the moment as I can't even go out and buy some.  Any other ideas at all?

 

 

 

 

 
 
 
 


639 posts

Ultimate Geek

Subscriber

  #2458995 10-Apr-2020 16:11
jjojs2020:

 

Thank you for the prompt response, I can connect them via ethernet cable to configure them, but I don't have any ethernet cables long enough after I configure them to put it in the right places in the house, especially at the moment as I can't even go out and buy some.  Any other ideas at all?

 

 

You might be able to mail order some ethernet cables. Or if you didn't want to run cables, then buy a 2nd hand fritzbox that can be setup as a mesh network.

 

If you had 2 HG659bs, and depending on how flexible they are, you may be able to set 1 up as a wireless client (to connect to the fritzbox wifi), and then ethernet it to the 2nd one which you'd configure as an access point. This is a bit of a silly way of going about it, but could be worth a look at if you've got time to spare 😅



3 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2459009 10-Apr-2020 16:32
tanivula:

jjojs2020:


Thank you for the prompt response, I can connect them via ethernet cable to configure them, but I don't have any ethernet cables long enough after I configure them to put it in the right places in the house, especially at the moment as I can't even go out and buy some.  Any other ideas at all?



You might be able to mail order some ethernet cables. Or if you didn't want to run cables, then buy a 2nd hand fritzbox that can be setup as a mesh network.


If you had 2 HG659bs, and depending on how flexible they are, you may be able to set 1 up as a wireless client (to connect to the fritzbox wifi), and then ethernet it to the 2nd one which you'd configure as an access point. This is a bit of a silly way of going about it, but could be worth a look at if you've got time to spare 😅


I just found my old Fritzbox 7560. So does that mean it will make it easier :) ?

