jjojs2020:

Hi Guys,

New to the forums here so my apologies if I have done something wrong by posting this.

I currently have a Fritzbox 7590 as my modem/router due to the ISP that I am with.

The signal at one side of my house is rather week to the point that it drops out from time to time.

I have read a number of threads and yet for the life of me, I can't seem to figure out how to connect the 2 spare Huawei HG659b's to act as a wireless receiver/broadcaster to extend the connection I have at home.

I know I am sounding extremely dumb here, however would appreciate any assistance you guys can provide.

Thank you all in advance.

If I had a long enough Lan cable I would connect them all that way. however with COVID-19, can't even go out and get it as its not really essential services :)

Please help