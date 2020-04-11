Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
#269854 11-Apr-2020 15:58
Hey, I was wondering if I could get some help here.

 

I have a little bit of a more advanced network setup.

I have a edgerouter PoE connected to gig fibre.. I get great speeds > 900mbit, so no problems with the internet.

 

One of the ports powers a nanostation M5, and points to my sisters place next door, in her place i got a mikrotik as her router, so she gets just over 100meg internet for free (because i pay for it).

 

 

 

Anyway Port 1 on my PoE router plugs into a 16 port gig unmanaged switch (its a little bit old) but i got all my ethernet port jacks in the wall coming back to it and on any of these ports in the house if i plug a laptop or pc in and do a speed test I get a solid 900mbit which is fantastic. Wifi is 300mbit + so no wifi issues.

Here lies the problem. I only have 1 spare ethernet port in my office. And since I been working from home and have a few pc's I need multiple connections in there for the time being im using wifi but ideally I want to have a few devices in my office plugged in via ethernet. 

 

So i purchased a 5 port desktop (cheap and nasty) unmanaged switch from pbtech. On its own this switch is fine but if I hang it off a port on my 16port switch it does all sorts of funky stuff and drops out etc. 

 

So i tried creating another network and plugging into the switch directly. but that means the routers cpu has to process all the packets and the performance is a bit poo.

 

 

 

DO i need to replace this 16 port switch to get this setup working ideally? I dont think its the cheap 5 port office desktop switch i tend to think its the main one but I dont know why its a bit crappy..

 

 

 

Any advice?

  #2459432 11-Apr-2020 16:04
Is it an auto-negotiation issue? Dodgy cable etc? Negotiating down to 10Mbps-half or soemthing?



  #2459433 11-Apr-2020 16:07
I don't think so, its connecting at a full gig, the connection to the wall jack in the office is sound. 

 

Its just dropping connection and doing strange stuff when i daisy chain the two switches together and im pretty certain there is no loop.

 

 

 
 
 
 


  #2459446 11-Apr-2020 16:37
Hi, so when you have the 5port plugged directly into the EdgeRouters port its all dandy? Which model Edge router is it, does it have a switch chip that is a real one or have you created a seperate network and the Edge router is routing between the 16port and 5 port lan segments.

 

Cyril



  #2459453 11-Apr-2020 16:51
Its an edgerouter PoE.
If i plug it in it send the data over interface switch0. 

 

 

 

It runs ok.. the problem is its smashing the cpu.. for example if i start downloading in the office, i get about 150mbit max (i know its not the upstream provider) and the cpu on the edgerouter is at 100%.

 

 

 

 

 

eth0 is Internet uplink to ONT

 

eth0.10 is the internet virutal connection

 

eth1 is the uplink to my 16 port switch. 192.168.179.0/24

 

eth2 i have plugged the 5 port swtich into it. I made this network 192.168.2.0/24 (virtual interface is switch0)

 

eth3 - disconnected

 

eth4 PoE - Nanostation M5 -> M5. (no issues with this).

 

 

