Hi all,

Hope you're all staying safe.

I am on Slingshot Fibre and an existing phone line. It is important for us to have a phone line so that we can call International which Slingshot offers a call pack for (Expensive as though)

I have a Slingshot provided Modem Netcomm NF18ACV. Its not terrible for us but I would like to replace it with the RT-AC68U that I had bought a while ago. Never got around setting it up and when I attempted to I realized it didn't have a Phone line. So stupid of me.

Is there anyway I can connect the phone part to NF18ACV and the WiFi part to the Asus router? Would purchasing an ATA do the trick? For example the Granstream HT81 or Cisco SPA122?

I am not that well versed in Technology but can follow instructions pretty well so if you got anything please let me know.

Cheers