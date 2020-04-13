Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
LAN (ethernet/Wifi/routers/Bluetooth)How can I use the homeline provided by Slingshot with Asus RT-AC68U


Wannabe Geek


#269896 13-Apr-2020 13:19
Hi all,

 

Hope you're all staying safe.

 

 

 

I am on Slingshot Fibre and an existing phone line. It is important for us to have a phone line so that we can call International which Slingshot offers a call pack for (Expensive as though)

 

I have a Slingshot provided Modem Netcomm NF18ACV. Its not terrible for us but I would like to replace it with the RT-AC68U that I had bought a while ago. Never got around setting it up and when I attempted to I realized it didn't have a Phone line. So stupid of me.

 

 

 

Is there anyway I can connect the phone part to NF18ACV and the WiFi part to the Asus router? Would purchasing an ATA do the trick? For example the Granstream HT81 or Cisco SPA122?

 

 

 

I am not that well versed in Technology but can follow instructions pretty well so if you got anything please let me know.

 

 

 

 

 

Cheers

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Biddle Corp
  #2460508 13-Apr-2020 13:26
You would need to leave the NF18ACV behind the Asus getting DHCP to act as your VoIP adapter.

 

To be completely honest I'm not sure why you would want to swap out the NF18ACV for the Asus - the Netcomm is a much better device IMHO.

