Situation: Fibre 100Mpbs residential Internet connection with one Huawei HG659b as the router AP and a Linksys WRT54G as second AP.

 

 

I would like to put in a non-wifi router and use the HG659B as just an AP. At the moment I have 20m of CAT5 cable to/from ONT to the HG695b, plus similar lengths from the HG695b to printer, WRT54G etc, and I'm finding the HG659b needs a regular reboot to keep it stable.

 

 

I have some Cisco routers (3x 891F, 2x 1811) from an upgrade I helped with. I understand the 891F would do the job but I haven't configured a Cisco router before, I've only logged in and followed the directions of the tech support company I did the box change for.

 

 

Question: Is it worth my sanity to use the free Cisco router I have and try to configure it, free is good right? Or sell, trade, give away these Ciscos and get a more simple to configure router to suit my needs? My original thought was, I have them, they are free, and I have backup if I get one to work as I have two more the same!

 

 

The more I think about it, the more I'm inclined to find a simple solution, I don't have the time or inclination to learn Cisco IOS.

 

 

Anyone interested in trading some Cisco routers for a more basic router that will do the job?

 

 

Thanks.

 

Steve

 

Tauranga.

 

 

If you aren't interested in learning IOS, you are going to have a bad time haha...

 

If you want something extremely capable, with a GUI, grab a Mikrotik RB750Gr3 for like $100 - will route around 800-900Mbps over PPPoE.

Hi, agree with Sam, dont waste your time, these are pretty capable routers, however the learning curve for iOS will do your head in. At work we are a Cisco shop, but if I have a choice I always select something else.

 

Cyril

