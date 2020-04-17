I would like to put in a non-wifi router and use the HG659B as just an AP. At the moment I have 20m of CAT5 cable to/from ONT to the HG695b, plus similar lengths from the HG695b to printer, WRT54G etc, and I'm finding the HG659b needs a regular reboot to keep it stable.
I have some Cisco routers (3x 891F, 2x 1811) from an upgrade I helped with. I understand the 891F would do the job but I haven't configured a Cisco router before, I've only logged in and followed the directions of the tech support company I did the box change for.
Question: Is it worth my sanity to use the free Cisco router I have and try to configure it, free is good right? Or sell, trade, give away these Ciscos and get a more simple to configure router to suit my needs? My original thought was, I have them, they are free, and I have backup if I get one to work as I have two more the same!
The more I think about it, the more I'm inclined to find a simple solution, I don't have the time or inclination to learn Cisco IOS.
Anyone interested in trading some Cisco routers for a more basic router that will do the job?
Thanks.
Steve
Tauranga.