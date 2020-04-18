Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
#269981 18-Apr-2020 10:42
Hi,

 

Hope someone can assist me.

 

I have an Orcon fibre router and Google wifi (3 nodes in the mesh).

 

What is the correct config between the Orcon router and Google wifi?

 

Does my Orcon router still need DHCP enabled? it currently has the 192.168.1.x subnet in its DHCP range.

 

Then my Google wifi devices also has DHCP in a different subnet range: 192.168.86.x.

 

I have noticed that my devices (laptops, phones, etc) sometimes pick up the 192.168.1.x IP address and sometimes the 192.168.86.x IP address.

 

I was under the impression that the Google wifi talks to the Orcon router, while all my devices in turn talk to the Google wifi (and get their IPs from google wifi) - but if both are DHCP servers, then naturally a device will obtain an IP from the first device that responds to the DHCP request.

 

The reason why I ask, is that at times, when on a Microsoft Teams call, my connection goes silent for a few seconds, and then the call resumes - hence my question on the setup between these 2 products/devices.

 

I assume some of you will have a similar setup, how have you resolved any issues, or optimized your config?

 

Thank you,

 

T

  #2464594 18-Apr-2020 10:51
Hi, so sounds like your Orcon router still has its wifi turned on, hence devices are picking that up and connecting, hence pickup the 192.168.1.0/24 subnet. I suggest you turn the Orcon routers wireless off.

 

If you want to dispence with having the Orcon router and the current double nat situation then you could purchase a small managed switch and have that remove the vlan10 tag that is on the WAN port from the ONT. The Google Wifi product does not support vlans, so it cannot deal with that, so currently the Orcon router is needed to sort that, but it leaves you with the current muddle.

 

I also presume you have nothing but the Google WiFi router connected to the Orcon router, ie not other wired connections on the Orcon router.

 

Cyril

