Hi,

Hope someone can assist me.

I have an Orcon fibre router and Google wifi (3 nodes in the mesh).

What is the correct config between the Orcon router and Google wifi?

Does my Orcon router still need DHCP enabled? it currently has the 192.168.1.x subnet in its DHCP range.

Then my Google wifi devices also has DHCP in a different subnet range: 192.168.86.x.

I have noticed that my devices (laptops, phones, etc) sometimes pick up the 192.168.1.x IP address and sometimes the 192.168.86.x IP address.

I was under the impression that the Google wifi talks to the Orcon router, while all my devices in turn talk to the Google wifi (and get their IPs from google wifi) - but if both are DHCP servers, then naturally a device will obtain an IP from the first device that responds to the DHCP request.

The reason why I ask, is that at times, when on a Microsoft Teams call, my connection goes silent for a few seconds, and then the call resumes - hence my question on the setup between these 2 products/devices.

I assume some of you will have a similar setup, how have you resolved any issues, or optimized your config?

Thank you,

T