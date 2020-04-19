Hi

I have an Orbi RBR20 with a satellite currently configured like this: fibre ONT -> Spark-issued Modem/router -> Orbi in AP mode

About 2 weeks ago the Wifi signal kept dropping off every 30 minutes or so. I updated the firmware on the Orbi, and it seemed to have fixed the issue until yesterday where the wifi kept cutting off again.

I had a look at the Spark-issued modem and the internet and wifi light on that was off meaning that it had no internet connection.

I’m going to try using the Orbi as the router, but before I do I wanted to check: would the Orbi drop wifi connection if it stops receiving internet connection from the modem?

To me it seems odd that the Orbi is dropping wifi if the modem is playing up, but it could be normal for that to happen.

Thanks