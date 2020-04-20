michaelmurfy: As per my thread: A note on consumer grade routers: Most are overpriced garbage. I'm yet to find a router in the consumer market (with the exception of the Ubiquiti AmpliFi) that can outperform a "enterprise grade" solution on both price and performance. Don't get sucked in. The word "Gaming" is a buzzword that is often thrown about and means nothing - there is nothing these routers can actually do to improve your gaming ability especially if you're playing over Wireless. This is also mentioned below again as I see too many people getting sucked in. Do your research, if the all in one router costs over $350 then take a step back and consider either the Grandstream or Ubiquiti solutions as these are not much more price wise and will outperform any router in this price. If you're needing basic WiFi along with a router that can do anything then the Huawei HG659 is honestly the best solution here. - The Router Guide You're wasting your money. You're not going to achieve anything close to those speeds and WAN performance on those routers is rubbish. It is all marketing.

Also think of this also - the routers you're looking at have 1Gbit Ethernet ports so how will you achieve the "6000Mbit" WiFi speeds? My UniFi NanoHD's refuse to use 160MHz channels due to neighboring access points, I'd say this will refuse to use anything above 80MHz also limiting you to around 800Mbit real world performance anyway (best case) and if you attempt to lock it in to the maximum band width - not only will you really annoy your neighbors, you'll actually get less performance yourself.

I guess 6000Mbit is overkill and I don't need any of that. Just hope that the ISP generic UltraHub router wasn't this bad at streaming. Any decent router will do, and would be a great bonus if it has built in VPN. Also I've seen the $600 routers on Trademe for $250 and some even less on Marketplace.

Please ignore the 'gaming' title as its mainly for media streaming and not really for gaming. It's just most beefy PC hardware have gaming title attached to it. Sort of like I had to buy a 'gaming' laptop that can sustain high cpu usage without throttling for video editing. Ok off-topic now, back to routers.