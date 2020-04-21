Hi team,

I have the Unifi CloudKEy Controller and a couple of Unifi AP.

https://www.gowifi.co.nz/wireless/uck-g2-plus.html

Recently I'm getting alerts "UniFi Alarm: AP Radar Detected"

Device name: (any one of the 4 AP Names)

Site: Home

Message: AP[80:2a:a8:50:be:b5] detected radar on channel 112 (5560 MHz)

I get an app notification and email for these, and some times get one every fre days, and sometimes I get 30-40 alerts in the space of half an hour.

Is it just picking up other AP's from neighbours houses, or something else?

Can I adjust a tolerance on these alert?

Thanks