Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsLAN (ethernet/Wifi/routers/Bluetooth)UniFi Alarm: AP Radar Detected


Sheldon
80 posts

Master Geek

Subscriber

#270059 21-Apr-2020 12:02
Send private message quote this post

Hi team, 

 

I have the Unifi CloudKEy Controller and a couple of Unifi AP. 

 

https://www.gowifi.co.nz/wireless/uck-g2-plus.html

 

 

 

Recently I'm getting alerts "UniFi Alarm: AP Radar Detected"

 

Device name: (any one of the 4 AP Names)
Site: Home
Message: AP[80:2a:a8:50:be:b5] detected radar on channel 112 (5560 MHz)

 

I get an app notification and email for these, and some times get one every fre days, and sometimes I get 30-40 alerts in the space of half an hour. 

 

 

 

Is it just picking up other AP's from neighbours houses, or something else?

 

Can I adjust a tolerance on these alert?

 

 

 

Thanks

Create new topic
242 posts

Master Geek


  #2467006 21-Apr-2020 12:05
Send private message quote this post

Its a DFS channel. You can't do anything about it other than selecting a channel out of DFS range.

/dev/null
9207 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2467009 21-Apr-2020 12:10
Send private message quote this post

Looks like you may be using DFS channels - with DFS, if an access point detects radar, it switches off the radio for a short time.

 

If you're running close to the latest UniFi software on your Cloudkey you can use WiFi AI to fix this - pop into your UniFi settings and go to Wi-Fi AI, first turn it on (if it isn't already) and adjust the schedule. I personally have it run weekly on a Sunday:

 

 

Scroll right down the bottom to Advanced and under Exclude 5GHz add the DFS channels:

 

 

Hit Apply and run a scan (you may have to wait a few hours for AI to learn your network if you didn't already have AI activated). It'll switch your access points to the best non-DFS channels for your location.




Michael Murphy | https://murfy.nz
A quick guide to picking the right ISP | The Router GuideCommunity UniFi Cloud Controller | Ubiquiti Edgerouter Tutorial | Sharesies

 
 
 
 




Sheldon
80 posts

Master Geek

Subscriber

  #2467045 21-Apr-2020 12:57
Send private message quote this post

Thanks guys. 

 

I do have the Wifi AI option enabled, but have moved the scanning to weekly and excluded the DFS channels. 

 

 

 

Thanks!

Create new topic



Twitter and LinkedIn »



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when new discussions are posted in our forums:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when news items and blogs are posted in our frontpage:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when tech item prices are listed in our price comparison site:





News »

Enable places hold on wholesale fibre broadband price increases and suspension option for business services
Posted 17-Apr-2020 09:45

Dyson introduces new cordless vacuum models
Posted 16-Apr-2020 17:32

Snapchat AR shows what five dollars can do for health
Posted 16-Apr-2020 17:29

N4L makes public its DNS filter service to support remote education
Posted 14-Apr-2020 09:10

Vodafone and Imperial College London invite smartphone users to help fight diseases
Posted 9-Apr-2020 11:09

Unisys Always-On Access Powered by Stealth provides fast, encrypted remote access for workers
Posted 9-Apr-2020 10:00

Intel introduces 10th Gen Intel Core H-series for mobile devices
Posted 2-Apr-2020 21:09

COVID-19: new charitable initiative to fund remote monitoring for at-risk patients
Posted 2-Apr-2020 11:07

Huawei introduces the P40 Series of Android-based smartphones
Posted 31-Mar-2020 17:03

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip now available for pre-order in New Zealand
Posted 31-Mar-2020 16:39

New online learning platform for kids stuck at home during COVID-19 lockdown
Posted 26-Mar-2020 21:35

New 5G Nokia smartphone unveiled as portfolio expands
Posted 26-Mar-2020 17:11

D-Link ANZ launches wireless AC1200 4G LTE router
Posted 26-Mar-2020 16:32

Ring introduces two new video doorbells and new pre-roll technology
Posted 17-Mar-2020 16:59

OPPO uncovers flagship Find X2 Pro smartphone
Posted 17-Mar-2020 16:54


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.