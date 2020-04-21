Hi team,
I have the Unifi CloudKEy Controller and a couple of Unifi AP.
https://www.gowifi.co.nz/wireless/uck-g2-plus.html
Recently I'm getting alerts "UniFi Alarm: AP Radar Detected"
Device name: (any one of the 4 AP Names)
Site: Home
Message: AP[80:2a:a8:50:be:b5] detected radar on channel 112 (5560 MHz)
I get an app notification and email for these, and some times get one every fre days, and sometimes I get 30-40 alerts in the space of half an hour.
Is it just picking up other AP's from neighbours houses, or something else?
Can I adjust a tolerance on these alert?
Thanks