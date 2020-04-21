Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
LAN (ethernet/Wifi/routers/Bluetooth)200 mbps but only getting 90 mbps cabling issue?


16 posts

Geek


#270070 21-Apr-2020 21:49
Hi all,

 

 finally I have the fiber connected into my house and I have an existing phone wiring around the house (1 cable - 6 wires on it)

 

I have google it  and as far as I know to get the 200mbps I only need 2 pairs of the 4 pairs (2 pair are not in use) and with 2 pairs i should be able to get 200mbps.

 

 

 

As a quick tests I connected my laptop directly to the router and all great I get the 200mbps.

 

then because my existing phone cable has only 6 wires I did the following tests.

 

The cable connected from my laptop to the router (cat 6) 

 

1: I cut the blue wire (in theory unused) and immediately the speed went down to 90mbps

 

2: on a new cable (cat 6 always) this time I cut the white/blue the speed went down again to 90mbps

 

3: same tests I did with the brown and brown white, one at the time and always the speed went down to 90mbps.

 

4- if I cut any of the other wires I lose connectivity.

 

 

 

Question: 

 

if only 4 wires are needed for speeds below 1gbps, why every time I cut any of the "unused" wires the speed drops to 90mbps?

 

are the tests I doing wrong?

 

 

 

Thank you in advance for your help 😀

 

 

 

 

 

 

1

 

White/Green

 

white/green

 

Transmit+

 

BI_DA+

 

 

 

2

 

Green

 

green

 

Transmit-

 

BI_DA-

 

 

 

3

 

White/Orange

 

white/orange

 

Receive+

 

BI_DB+

 

 

 

4

 

Blue

 

blue

 

Unused

 

BI_DC+

 

 

 

5

 

White/Blue

 

white/blue

 

Unused

 

BI_DC-

 

 

 

6

 

Orange

 

orange

 

Receive-

 

BI_DB-

 

 

 

7

 

White/Brown

 

white/brown

 

Unused

 

BI_DD+

 

 

 

8

 

Brown

 

brown

 

Unused

 

BI_DD-

 

 

 

3262 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2467448 21-Apr-2020 21:52
2 pairs are needed for 100mbs connection. Green and orange.
4 pairs are needed for gigabit.
There is no in between speeds by using 3 pairs.

161 posts

Master Geek


  #2467450 21-Apr-2020 21:58
Two pairs (four cores) will get you 100BASE-TX, not anything capable of 200Mb/s. Plus, not all devices will properly negotiate down to 100Mb/s ethernet if both ends support gigabit but the cable is missing a pair. Standard gigabit (100BASE-T) requires all four pairs.

 

 

 

Beware that phone cable is not built to the same standards as Cat5 so you might have issues even with 100Mb/s over longer runs or where it runs alongside power.

 

 

 

There are newer standards for gigabit over single pairs intended to be used in industrial and automotive sectors, but normal networking equipment doesn't support them and you would still need Cat6A for them.

 
 
 
 


1001 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2467451 21-Apr-2020 22:00
Yep sounds like not all the pairs working correctly.

 


All 8 cables / 4 pairs must be working correctly to obtain the speed. 

 

 

 

So I would rewire, or get a cable tester. In MOST cases now days most units are auto-sensing, so Even if you did a crossover connection by mistake, the switch should work it out. :D

161 posts

Master Geek


  #2467454 21-Apr-2020 22:01
darylblake:

 

Yep sounds like not all the pairs working correctly.

 


All 8 cables / 4 pairs must be working correctly to obtain the speed. 

 

 

 

So I would rewire, or get a cable tester. In MOST cases now days most units are auto-sensing, so Even if you did a crossover connection by mistake, the switch should work it out. :D

 

 

 

 

OP is trying to use existing 3-pair phone cable.

