Hi all,

finally I have the fiber connected into my house and I have an existing phone wiring around the house (1 cable - 6 wires on it)

I have google it and as far as I know to get the 200mbps I only need 2 pairs of the 4 pairs (2 pair are not in use) and with 2 pairs i should be able to get 200mbps.

As a quick tests I connected my laptop directly to the router and all great I get the 200mbps.

then because my existing phone cable has only 6 wires I did the following tests.

The cable connected from my laptop to the router (cat 6)

1: I cut the blue wire (in theory unused) and immediately the speed went down to 90mbps

2: on a new cable (cat 6 always) this time I cut the white/blue the speed went down again to 90mbps

3: same tests I did with the brown and brown white, one at the time and always the speed went down to 90mbps.

4- if I cut any of the other wires I lose connectivity.

Question:

if only 4 wires are needed for speeds below 1gbps, why every time I cut any of the "unused" wires the speed drops to 90mbps?

are the tests I doing wrong?

Thank you in advance for your help 😀

White/Green

Transmit+

BI_DA+

Green

Transmit-

BI_DA-

White/Orange

Receive+

BI_DB+

Blue

Unused

BI_DC+

White/Blue

Unused

BI_DC-

Orange

Receive-

BI_DB-

White/Brown

Unused

BI_DD+

Brown

Unused

BI_DD-