Hi all,
finally I have the fiber connected into my house and I have an existing phone wiring around the house (1 cable - 6 wires on it)
I have google it and as far as I know to get the 200mbps I only need 2 pairs of the 4 pairs (2 pair are not in use) and with 2 pairs i should be able to get 200mbps.
As a quick tests I connected my laptop directly to the router and all great I get the 200mbps.
then because my existing phone cable has only 6 wires I did the following tests.
The cable connected from my laptop to the router (cat 6)
1: I cut the blue wire (in theory unused) and immediately the speed went down to 90mbps
2: on a new cable (cat 6 always) this time I cut the white/blue the speed went down again to 90mbps
3: same tests I did with the brown and brown white, one at the time and always the speed went down to 90mbps.
4- if I cut any of the other wires I lose connectivity.
Question:
if only 4 wires are needed for speeds below 1gbps, why every time I cut any of the "unused" wires the speed drops to 90mbps?
are the tests I doing wrong?
Thank you in advance for your help 😀
1
White/Green
Transmit+
BI_DA+
2
Green
Transmit-
BI_DA-
3
White/Orange
Receive+
BI_DB+
4
Blue
Unused
BI_DC+
5
White/Blue
Unused
BI_DC-
6
Orange
Receive-
BI_DB-
7
White/Brown
Unused
BI_DD+
8
Brown
Unused
BI_DD-