Hi, I bought an essential Ubiquity Dream Machine, I set it up from my existing router, and it has access, via that router to my Voyager account. Everything works. But I want to get rid of that other router.

When I take the WAN cable and stick it into the WAN port on he ONT, and go into the WAN network settings, and configure connection type PPPoE, adding my username, password and set VLAN ID to 10, with nothing in DNS Server settings, hitting 'save' just spins - request times out.

I heard there was a bug - I believe my controller software is 5.12.60.

What am I doing wrong?