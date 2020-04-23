Hi, you sound like you are complicating things, without really achieving much. So what speeds are you streaming from your TV to the NAS, most TV's only have 100Mb/s NICs as they simply dont require it, so will a direct connection rather than a single switched connection between your NAS and TV achieve anything?

And I presume you were going to sort some routing out via the NAS so the TV can access the internet?

If you really want to make use of the dual NICs on the NAS, get a switch that supports link aggregation, and aggregate the two nics to the switch, this will still only allow 1GB/s between the NAS and any other end point, but now potentially two end points can achieve Gig links simulatneously.

Cyril