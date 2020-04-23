Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsLAN (ethernet/Wifi/routers/Bluetooth)Two MOBO NIC's worth it?


153 posts

Master Geek


#270099 23-Apr-2020 11:34
Send private message

I have fibre to the door and CAT 6 throughout the house. I have an ailing NAS / PC. I'm thinking of getting a new PC with dual NIC's. One port would go from PC to the (yet to buy, new NAS, which would also have dual NIC's). The NAS acts mainly as my media server but I also have files backed up to it as it acts as a cloud server too. I don't use that feature often though. Out of the NAS would be a direct CAT 6 connection to the smart TV. The other NIC from the PC would go direct to the router. Out of the router I would connect to the fibre network and a GB switch. The switch would host the printer, second PC and a Rucus 310. I'm thinking I would have better throughput from the NAS especially as the specs for the NAS would be improved. Would this basic thinking be correct, without going into the hardware specs of the NAS and PC.

Create new topic
7394 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2468513 23-Apr-2020 11:43
Send private message quote this post

Hi, you sound like you are complicating things, without really achieving much. So what speeds are you streaming from your TV to the NAS, most TV's only have 100Mb/s NICs as they simply dont require it, so will a direct connection rather than a single switched connection between your NAS and TV achieve anything?

 

And I presume you were going to sort some routing out via the NAS so the TV can access the internet?

 

If you really want to make use of the dual NICs on the NAS, get a switch that supports link aggregation, and aggregate the two nics to the switch, this will still only allow 1GB/s between the NAS and any other end point, but now potentially two end points can achieve Gig links simulatneously.

 

Cyril

Create new topic



Twitter and LinkedIn »



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when new discussions are posted in our forums:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when news items and blogs are posted in our frontpage:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when tech item prices are listed in our price comparison site:





News »

Enable places hold on wholesale fibre broadband price increases and suspension option for business services
Posted 17-Apr-2020 09:45

Dyson introduces new cordless vacuum models
Posted 16-Apr-2020 17:32

Snapchat AR shows what five dollars can do for health
Posted 16-Apr-2020 17:29

N4L makes public its DNS filter service to support remote education
Posted 14-Apr-2020 09:10

Vodafone and Imperial College London invite smartphone users to help fight diseases
Posted 9-Apr-2020 11:09

Unisys Always-On Access Powered by Stealth provides fast, encrypted remote access for workers
Posted 9-Apr-2020 10:00

Intel introduces 10th Gen Intel Core H-series for mobile devices
Posted 2-Apr-2020 21:09

COVID-19: new charitable initiative to fund remote monitoring for at-risk patients
Posted 2-Apr-2020 11:07

Huawei introduces the P40 Series of Android-based smartphones
Posted 31-Mar-2020 17:03

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip now available for pre-order in New Zealand
Posted 31-Mar-2020 16:39

New online learning platform for kids stuck at home during COVID-19 lockdown
Posted 26-Mar-2020 21:35

New 5G Nokia smartphone unveiled as portfolio expands
Posted 26-Mar-2020 17:11

D-Link ANZ launches wireless AC1200 4G LTE router
Posted 26-Mar-2020 16:32

Ring introduces two new video doorbells and new pre-roll technology
Posted 17-Mar-2020 16:59

OPPO uncovers flagship Find X2 Pro smartphone
Posted 17-Mar-2020 16:54


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.