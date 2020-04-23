I have fibre to the door and CAT 6 throughout the house. I have an ailing NAS / PC. I'm thinking of getting a new PC with dual NIC's. One port would go from PC to the (yet to buy, new NAS, which would also have dual NIC's). The NAS acts mainly as my media server but I also have files backed up to it as it acts as a cloud server too. I don't use that feature often though. Out of the NAS would be a direct CAT 6 connection to the smart TV. The other NIC from the PC would go direct to the router. Out of the router I would connect to the fibre network and a GB switch. The switch would host the printer, second PC and a Rucus 310. I'm thinking I would have better throughput from the NAS especially as the specs for the NAS would be improved. Would this basic thinking be correct, without going into the hardware specs of the NAS and PC.